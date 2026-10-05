Zimbabwe is brimming with anticipation as it prepares to co-host the upcoming ODI World Cup, offering a golden opportunity for the team to compete against cricketing giants like India on home turf after a 12-year hiatus.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe excited for home World Cup challenge. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Key Points Zimbabwe is set to co-host the ODI World Cup next year, ending a 12-year absence from the tournament.

Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza expresses immense excitement about playing a World Cup on home soil.

Zimbabwe's coach Justin Sammons identifies Afghanistan as a dangerous opponent due to their "X-factor" players.

The tournament will feature 14 teams, with Zimbabwe in Group A alongside Australia, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe will face India in their final group-stage match at Victoria Falls on October 24.

The prospect of playing a World Cup on home soil, and getting an opportunity to test themselves against top teams such as India, has filled Zimbabwe with excitement, even as the co-hosts remain wary of an Afghanistan side they believe possesses plenty of "X-factor" and match-winners.

The ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21 next year with Zimbabwe returning to the showpiece after a 12-year absence.

Sikandar Raza's Home World Cup Dream

For veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza, the opportunity to play a World Cup in front of his home fans carries special significance.

"What excites me is the fact that I will finally be playing a home World Cup," Raza was quoted as saying by the ICC.

He described it as a "great privilege" and "great honour" to play in front of his own fans.

The 14-team tournament begins with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek from October 2 to 6, which will determine the final team in the Group Stage.

Zimbabwe are in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Qualifier A. Group B comprises New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B.

Zimbabwe begin their campaign in Bulawayo on October 9 against Qualifier A, before facing Afghanistan at the same venue on October 11.

They then take on Australia in Harare on October 15, Pakistan in Harare on October 19, before their group-stage campaign concludes against India at Victoria Falls on October 24.

Zimbabwe's Campaign And Key Opponents

Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons is particularly wary of Afghanistan, who he feels possess an element that can make them dangerous opponents.

"They (Afghanistan) have a lot of X-factor in their team, with most of their players, if not all of them, involved in all these franchise leagues around the world. They've got so many match winners within their group," Sammons said."

Zimbabwe had done exceedingly well in the T20 World Cup, where they topped the group stage, getting the better of Sri Lanka as well as Australia.

Their pacer Richard Ngarava echoed the excitement, saying the team was "honoured to be hosting" and hoped to do its best for the fans.

"We hope to do our best, especially for the fans who will be cheering for us all day long. We are excited to play whatever teams come our way. All these teams are great teams with brilliant players, and I know that playing against them will push us to do our very best," said Nagarva.

Tournament Structure And Knockout Stages

The World Cup group stage begins on October 7, with India facing Australia in Cape Town.

The top three teams from each group, along with the better-performing fourth-placed team, will advance to the Super 7 stage, which runs from October 25 to November 14.

The semi-finals are scheduled for November 17 and 18, with the final to be played in Johannesburg on November 21.