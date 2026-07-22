Zimbabwe make three changes for India T20I series

Zimbabwe Cricket has named its 15-man squad for the highly anticipated three-match T20 International series against India.

IMAGE: Sikandar Raza will lead Zimbabwe against India. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Zimbabwe Cricket has named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20I series against India, making three changes from their previous series against Bangladesh.

All-rounder Wessly Madhevere returns to the squad, while wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga receives his first T20I call-up.

Fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri is also back after recovering from an injury, with Tanaka Chivanga retaining his place.

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead the team in all three matches, scheduled for July 23, 25, and 26 at the Harare Sports Club.

The series presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to challenge reigning T20 World Cup champions India, who have recently endured a difficult run in the shortest format.

Zimbabwe Cricket named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, with the selectors making three changes to the squad which suffered a 1-2 defeat against Bangladesh at home.

All the three matches against India will be played at the Harare Sports Club on July 23, 25 and 26 -- with all games starting at 4.30pm IST.

Squad Changes And Key Inclusions

All-rounder Wessly Madhevere made a comeback to the Zimbabwe team, while wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga earned his first T20I call-up. Tsiga, 32, has played 10 Tests for Zimbabwe but never before featured in limited-overs international cricket.

Fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri is also back after recovering from a niggle that ruled him out of the recent Bangladesh T20I series. Tanaka Chivanga, who was drafted in as Nyamhuri's replacement, retains his place.

The trio replace Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa, according to the ZC website.

Sikandar Raza to Lead Against India

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead a squad looking to make a strong statement against the reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions following an impressive home campaign against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe secured a historic innings victory in the one-off Test before claiming the ODI series 2-1 in Harare. Bangladesh, however, fought back to win the T20I series 2-1 in Bulawayo.

India's Recent T20I Form

Meanwhile, the reigning T20 World Cup champions India have endured a difficult run in the shortest format, remaining winless in their last seven matches. The Men in Blue lost both T20Is against Ireland before suffering a 4-0 whitewash in the five-match series against England.

Zimbabwe squad for three-match T20I series against India:

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga.