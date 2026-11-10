Zimbabwe create Test history with twin 500-plus totals against Afghanistan

Zimbabwe became the first team to score 500-plus in both Test innings, piling up 1,027 runs against Afghanistan in a draw, led by Ervine’s unbeaten 206.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere celebrates his century on Day 5 of the first Test against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Monday. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Key Points Zimbabwe became the first team in Test history to score more than 500 runs in both innings, making 504 and 523-5 against Afghanistan.

Captain Craig Ervine remained unbeaten on 206, becoming the third-oldest player to score a Test double century at 41 years and 82 days.

Wessly Madhevere hit his maiden Test century and shared an unbeaten 208-run stand with Ervine, Zimbabwe's highest sixth-wicket partnership.

The first Test ended in a draw, leaving the two-match series undecided ahead of the final Test in Sharjah from November 13 to 17.

Zimbabwe scripted a first in Test cricket, becoming the first team to score more than 500 runs in both innings of a match during their drawn opening Test against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Monday.

After posting 504 in their first innings, Zimbabwe piled up 523-5 in the second, with captain Craig Ervine unbeaten on 206 and Wessly Madhevere on 100 when the final day's play ended.

Ervine Joins Elite Company With Historic Double Century

Ervine, aged 41 years and 82 days, also became the third-oldest player to score a double century in Test cricket.

Only South Africa's Eric Rowan and England's Jack Hobbs achieved the feat at an older age.

Zimbabwe resumed the final day at 164-3, with Ervine and Brian Bennett at the crease, after conceding a 10-run first-innings lead.

Bennett went on to score a half-century before falling to Mohammad Saleem.

Debutant Antum Naqvi then made 61 and shared a 140-run partnership with Ervine before Abdul Malik dismissed him.

Madhevere Reaches Maiden Ton in Record Stand

Madhevere joined Ervine and the pair put on an unbeaten 208 for the sixth wicket, a record partnership for Zimbabwe in that position in Test cricket.

Madhevere also brought up his maiden Test century as Afghanistan's bowlers struggled to make further inroads on a batting-friendly surface.

The draw leaves the two sides level heading into the second and final Test, which will also be played in Sharjah from November 13 to 17.



