Zim pacer Muzarabani replaces Ngidi in RCB squad

IMAGE: Blessing Muzarabani. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have picked spinner Shivam Shukla and Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani as replacements for their injured players.

Defending champions KKR, who are already out of playoffs reckoning, have signed Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell for the remainder of the season.

West Indian all-rounder Powell needs a surgical intervention of his tonsils. Shukla, a leg-spinner, plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and will join KKR for Rs 30 lakh.

RCB, meanwhile, have picked Muzarabani as replacement for Lungisani Ngidi, who will leave the franchise to join the South African team for national duties.

'Standing at 6’8”, bowling from a higher trajectory - Muzarabani is truly a Blessing to have in the side. Pace, bounce, and that steep angle make him hard to score off and he’s adding all the skills to our attack!' RCB tweeted.

The replacement will be effective from May 26.

Muzarabani has so far played 70 T20Is and has picked 78 wickets. Additionally, he has also represented Zimbabwe in 12 Tests and 55 ODIs. He will join RCB for Rs 75 lakh.