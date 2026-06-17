Zampa, Davies spin Australia to victory in T20 series opener vs Bangladesh

Adam Zampa and debutant Joel Davies claimed three wickets each before Cooper Connolly's 47 guided Australia to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh and a 1-0 lead in the T20 series.

IMAGE: Australia's Adam Zampa claimed 3/18 to be adjudged the player of the match in the T20 series opener against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Adam Zampa and Joel Davies took three wickets each as Australia bowled out Bangladesh for 131 in the series opener.

Bangladesh suffered a middle-order collapse after a solid start, losing seven wickets for 60 runs.

Cooper Connolly's 47 helped Australia chase down the target in 18.2 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Spinners Adam Zampa and Joel Davies picked up three wickets each as Australia defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in the first T20 International of the three-match series in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 131 in 19 overs after Australia's spin attack kept the batters under pressure throughout the innings. Leg-spinner Nikhil Chaudhary, the first India-born male cricketer to play for Australia in 60 years, also claimed a wicket.

Making his debut, left-arm spinner Joel Davies impressed with figures of 3 wickets and said representing Australia was a childhood dream.

Bangladesh Collapse After Promising Start

Bangladesh, led by Tawhid Hridoy in the absence of the injured Litton Das, chose to bat first after winning the toss. The hosts made a steady start and were 39 for 1 in the fifth over before suffering a dramatic collapse.

Zampa and Davies triggered the slide as Bangladesh lost seven wickets for 60 runs and failed to build any substantial partnerships.

In reply, Australia reached 133 for 6 in 18.2 overs. Cooper Connolly top-scored with 47, hitting four fours and three sixes.

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Connolly Guides Australia Home

Connolly anchored the chase after Australia lost captain Mitchell Marsh, who returned from an ankle injury, and Josh Inglis early in the innings. He also shared a crucial 40-run partnership with Tim David, who made 20.

Debutant pacer Abdul Gaffar was Bangladesh's best bowler with 2 for 32, including the wicket of Connolly.

The second match of the series will be played on Friday.