Zaheer, Yuvi and Nehra are giving us major travel goals

December 23, 2018 22:45 IST

Former Team India cricketers Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, and Ashish Nehra along with their beautiful wives Sagarika Ghatge, Hazel Keech and Rushma Nehra are giving us major travel goals.

The good old friends are holidaying in Budapest.

Rushma and Sagarika's handles show us the fun they all are having.

We are presented with pretty locations and tons of laughter.

Sharing a selfie with her girl gang on Instagram, Sagarika wrote: "Approaching a white Christmas with the nuttiest friends ever!! To memories."

Take a look at more pictures: