Last updated on: November 23, 2018 13:50 IST

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday.

The celebrity couple marked the day of their love with a celebration in Dubai.

Zaheer also sent a love note to his wife on social media.

"One year flown by - many lifetimes to go . Happy anniversary SK <3," Zaheer wrote on his Twitter page.

The couple tied the knot last year through court marriage in front of family and friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Zaheer Khan/Twitter