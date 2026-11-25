Former India pacer Zaheer Khan's Anchor Sports AB and the German Cricket Federation are set to revolutionize cricket with 'Equal', a groundbreaking mixed-gender T20 tournament launching in Germany next August, promoting inclusivity and wider accessibility for the sport.

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan has joined hands with the German Cricket Federation to launch Equal, a mixed-gender T20 tournament featuring five teams, scheduled for August next year. Photograph: Anchor Sports AB/Instagram

Key Points Former India pacer Zaheer Khan's Anchor Sports AB and the German Cricket Federation have partnered for 'Equal'.

'Equal' is a mixed-gender T20 tournament featuring five teams, slated for August next year.

The tournament aims to bring men and women professional cricketers together on the field.

Each squad will have 18 players, with playing elevens comprising six female and five male players.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan co-owned Anchor Sports AB and the German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund) have partnered to unveil 'Equal', a mixed-gender T20 tournament, featuring five teams, slated to be played in August next year.

About The Equal Mixed-Gender T20 Tournament

The tournament will bring both men and women professional cricketers together on the field in T20 format, with the league being developed in collaboration with the German cricket governing body.

"Cricket has the power to bring people together, and its growth, particularly in emerging markets such as Europe, will depend on how well we make the game accessible to a wider audience," Zaheer said in a release.

"Initiatives like Equal are an important step in that direction, giving people across genders the opportunity to participate, contribute and be part of the sport's growth."

The initial format of the tournament will have five teams playing 12 T20 matches. Each squad will have a total of 18 players while the playing elevens will comprise of six female and five male players.