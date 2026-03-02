HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Zaheer Khan conducts red-ball camp in Bengaluru

Zaheer Khan conducts red-ball camp in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 02, 2026 23:28 IST

Initiated by CoE's Head of Cricket VVS Laxman, the camp is part of a broader strategy to involve legends in grooming "targeted players" -- emerging prospects from India A and U-19 setups.

Zaheer Khan shares pointers with pacers from the high performance monitoring group at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Monday

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan shares pointers with pacers from the high performance monitoring group at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday conducted a specialised red-ball camp for the high-performance monitoring group at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Key Points

    • Pacers from India A and U-19 setups participated in the three-day camp.
    • Participants included a batch of fast bowlers from various state associations and high-performance monitoring groups.

Fast-bowling coach at the CoE, Troy Cooley's tenure ended in December 2025.

 

Aimed at honing skills for high-performance, involving pacers from India A and U-19 setups, the three-day camp also focussed on technical skill, mental resilience, and Test-format readiness.

'The BCCI CoE had the privilege of extending the wisdom of one of the best fast bowlers Mr. Zaheer Khan to the pacers from the high performance monitoring group,' the BCCI wrote on its X handle.

'With this camp laying emphasis on red ball bowling, these players worked closely with the stalwart on technical skills and also heard first hand from him on developing other facets that are required to be successful in what is perhaps the most demanding discipline in cricket,' the said of the camp.

Initiated by CoE's Head of Cricket VVS Laxman, the camp is part of a broader strategy to involve legends in grooming "targeted players" -- emerging prospects from India A and U-19 setups identified as future senior international roles.

Participants included a batch of fast bowlers from various state associations and high-performance monitoring groups who are currently on the national selectors' radar.

This initiative comes amid a need for a full-time fast-bowling coach at the CoE after Troy Cooley's tenure ended in December 2025.

Zaheer was part of the Indian team that won the 2002 Champions Trophy jointly with Sri Lanka and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

In 303 international matches for India, Zaheer has taken 597 wickets, including 311 in Tests and 269 scalps in ODIs.

He was also the joint highest wicket-taker in the 2011 World Cup with 21 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.76.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Arshdeep's Crucial Over, Bumrah's Twin Strike Win Praise
Arshdeep's Crucial Over, Bumrah's Twin Strike Win Praise
T20 WC: Dube's Late Blows Earn Big Applause
T20 WC: Dube's Late Blows Earn Big Applause
Pathan Urges Technical Fix for Abhishek Sharma
Pathan Urges Technical Fix for Abhishek Sharma
Bumrah: India's Big-Game Master, in a League of His Own
Bumrah: India's Big-Game Master, in a League of His Own
'Virat Kohli will forever be the icon and hero of RCB'
'Virat Kohli will forever be the icon and hero of RCB'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO