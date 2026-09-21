Zaheer Khan named CSK head coach for IPL 2027

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is set to take over as the head coach for five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings from the 2027 season, succeeding the legendary Stephen Fleming after his long and successful tenure.

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan replaces Stephen Fleming as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the head coach for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2027 season.

He replaces Stephen Fleming, who is departing after nearly two decades with the franchise as a player and coach.

Under Fleming's leadership, CSK secured 5 IPL trophies and 2 Champions League Twenty20 titles.

CSK faced consecutive last-place finishes in IPL 2025 and 2026, prompting the coaching change.

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings announced pace great Zaheer Khan as their head coach for IPL 2027.

Zaheer replaces Stephen Fleming, who decided to part ways with CSK after a long stint of nearly two decades.

'It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,' Zaheer said on his appointment as the coach of the five-time IPL champions.



'A crucial part of India's successful World Cup 2011 campaign, Zaheer comes with a vast experience across formats having played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India in a career that spanned 14 years. In the IPL, Zaheer has played 100 matches and turned to coaching roles post his retirement,' CSK said in a media release.



'We are pleased to confirm Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings. Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise,' CSK owner Rupa Gurunath said.



CSK managing director K S Viswanathan hailed Zaheer as 'one of the finest cricketing brains'.



'Zaheer is a world class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family,' he said.

Fleming's Legacy and CSK's Recent Struggles

Fleming joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the IPL's inaugural year (2008) and took over as head coach from 2009.

Under Fleming, CSK won 5 IPL trophies as well as 2 Champions League Twenty20 tournaments.

The franchise entered the playoffs a record 12 times, while also being part of 10 IPL finals.

However, CSK endured back-to-back last-place finishes in the IPL 2025 and 2026 struggling with leadership and team transformation.

Zaheer Khan's Coaching Experience

In the past, Zaheer had served as the mentor cum bowling coach of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Before that, he was the director of cricket at Mumbai Indians before taking on the role of head of global development.