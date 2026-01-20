HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zadran, Rasooli shine as Afghanistan trounce West Indies in first T20I

January 20, 2026 09:10 IST

Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli put on a match-turning 162-run partnership for the third wicket for Afghanistan. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli slammed half-centuries as Afghanistan outclassed West Indies by 38 runs in the first T20 International in Dubai on Monday, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Zadran smashed 87 from 56 balls and Rasooli struck a quickfire 84 from 59 balls to power Afghanistan to 181/3 in their 20 overs after they had elected to bat.

The West Indies batters came up with a disappointing performance as they finished on a disappointing 143/9 in their 20 overs with debutant Quentin Sampson the top-scorer with 30 from 24 balls.

Electing to bat, Afghanistan lost an early wicket with Rahmanullah Gurbaz run out on the first ball of the match, before Sediqullah Atal was dismissed by Jayden Seales in the third over.

Sharifi shines for Afghanistan

Afghanistan's players celebrate

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Zadran got Afghanistan back on track with a match-turning 162-run partnership for the third wicket off just 106 balls with Rasooli.

While Zadran hit eight fours and three sixes in his 56-ball knock, Rasooli stroked eight fours and two sixes in 56 balls to send the West Indies' bowlers on a leather hunt.

The West Indies' chase never got going as the Afghanistan bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets, with spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissing captain Brandon King (4) in the first over.

Despite a brisk 27 from Johnson Charles at the top, the middle order crumbled against a relentless spin attack led by Rashid Khan (2/19), Mujeeb and Noor Ahmad (2/34 in four overs). Ziaur Rahman Sharifi was the pick of the bowlers, claiming career-best figures of 3/36.

Debutant Sampson and Gudakesh Motie (28 runs off 15 balls) provided some entertainment but they fell well short of the target.

Key Points:

  • Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli struck half-centuries to rally Afghanistan after early wickets.
  • West Indies struggled against Afghanistan's spinners to finish on 143/9 in their 20 overs.
  • Afghanistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
 
