'Yuzvendra Chahal will be fit for IPL 2025 play-offs'

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to recover from his finger injury and play in the IPL 2025 play-offs. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings' ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday missed the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians due to a finger injury but is expected to regain full fitness for the all-important play-offs.



Punjab Kings had paid Rs 18 crore for Chahal's services, making him the costliest spinner in the history of IPL auction.



This is the second match in a row that the leg-spinner has missed. He was unable to play the game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday because of the injury.



"He is nursing a finger injury but should be available for the IPL play-offs," a BCCI source told PTI.



In Chahal's absence, Harpreet Brar has been the lead spinner for the franchise who have entered the play-offs for the first time since 2014.



The wrist spinner has taken 14 wickets in 12 games at an average of 25.28 and economy rate of 9.56. He has had two four-wicket

hauls this season, underlining his value to the team.

After three games in Jaipur, Punjab Kings will be moving to their home ground at Mullanpur, where Qualifier 1 and Eliminator would be played.



Skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's partnership has brought instant success to the franchise that has perennially under-performed since the IPL's inception in 2008.



Bowling has been the weaker link for the team in an otherwise impressive season. The departure of Marco Jansen after the league stage could adversely impact Punjab Kings who would be banking on New Zealander Kyle Jamieson to perform a similar role.