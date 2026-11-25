Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, smashed the fastest-ever List A double century, crediting a crucial pre-match call with his idol Yuvraj Singh for inspiring his record-breaking performance in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed how a half-hour conversation with idol Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome his struggles and smash a record-breaking double century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, scored the fastest-ever List A double century (52 balls) against UAE A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

He credited a half-hour conversation with his idol, Yuvraj Singh, before the match for helping him overcome a lean patch.

Yuvraj Singh advised Sooryavanshi to spend time at the crease and shared technical batting wisdom.

Sooryavanshi's innings included a record-breaking 28 sixes, securing India's spot in the semifinal.

Following his record-breaking double ton against UAE A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup fixture, India's teen batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened up on a call with his idol and World Cup-winning legend Yuvraj Singh before the match which helped him in a must-win game and admitted that he was making some mistakes in his recent matches.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Historic Double Century

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi lit up the crowd at Doha, first registering a landmark 28-ball List A century, before racing to an outrageous 52-ball double ton, the fastest-ever in the List A format, with New Zealand's Chad Bowes his distant rival with a 103-ball double ton for Canterbury two years back.

Not only did this knock seal India's spot in the semifinal, but it also reaffirmed the left-hander's status as a generational talent who could take Indian cricket forward for years to come following years of royal service from legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Speaking in a video by BCCI, Vaibhav, who had smashed a record-breaking 28 sixes, highest in a professional cricket inning during his knock, said that he spoke to four people before the game, his father, his childhood coach Manish, his U19 colleague Pratham and Yuvraj.

His conversation with Yuvraj went on for about half an hour, during which the legendary all-rounder shared some batting wisdom with the teenager and encouraged him to spend some time on the crease before taking off.

Yuvraj Singh's Crucial Mentorship

"Yesterday, I spoke to only four people. Of course, I talked to my father. One is my childhood coach, Manish Ojha, and one is my friend who was with me in U19. His name is Pratham. Three people, and the fourth is Yuvraj Singh sir. I spoke to him for almost half an hour. He explained a lot to me about batting.

I was very worried, so I spoke to him openly, "Sir, I am having these problems when I am going to bat on the wicket."

He explained everything to me for half an hour. He told me that if I play 20 balls, the score will be different. He told me a lot of technical things. That helped me a lot today.

I just had the mindset to go and see how the wicket was. I went and saw a couple of balls. The ball was coming well on the bat, so I backed my game," said Sooryavanshi.

Overcoming A Lean Patch

Prior to this game, Vaibhav was having a bit of a lean patch, having scored 11 against Pakistan Shaheens and 26 against Nepal A in the tournament. In his previous seven T20 innings before this double ton, Sooryavanshi had made just 157 runs at an average of 22.42, with best score of 42 and four scores below 20.

The 15-year-old admitted that watching his videos, he could see he was making some mistakes and soaked in every word that his idol Yuvraj said to him.

"The last two matches and a few domestic matches, I could not score runs. I was a little diverted and kept asking myself what was happening. But I spoke to Yuvraj sir. He is my idol, of course. If you talk to an idol, you listen to everything he says. I listened to everything he said. He told me a lot of important things. I saw the videos of my batting. I felt that I was making a mistake. I tried not to make those mistakes today. I tried to do what he told me to do. He helped me a lot," he said.

Versatility Across Formats

Sooryavanshi, who has made a notable impact in white-ball cricket and shown brief glimpses of his red-ball temperament with two centuries for India A and fine showings for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy win this year (with 192 runs in three matches including a fifty), said that he can play all formats and switch up his game as per situation.

"When I was interviewed after the IPL in Ahmedabad, I said that I can play in all three formats. I can change the game according to the situation. I have that much control over my game. But in the last two matches, I was trying to play the same way. I was trying to play in a long format. Even today, I had the same mindset. But when I saw the wicket, I felt that If I tried to take shots, the ball was coming to my bat, so I backed my strength," he signed off.