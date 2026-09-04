Yuvraj Singh's Birthday Message for Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral

'Love the person you have become'



IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma with Yuvraj Singh. Photograph: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Yuvraj Singh extended birthday wishes to Abhishek Sharma, commending his talent and personal development.

Yuvraj's Instagram post included a video showing him playfully disciplining Abhishek for rash shots, highlighting their mentor-mentee relationship.

Abhishek Sharma, who turned 26, is recognised as one of India's most destructive T20 batters.

Abhishek's elder sister, Komal Sharma, also shared a heartfelt birthday message, expressing deep affection and pride.

The messages underscore Abhishek's strong support system and his journey as a promising cricketer.

Yuvraj Singh led the birthday wishes for India batter Abhishek Sharma, praising the young cricketer not only for his explosive talent but also for the person he has become. Abhishek turned 26 on Friday, and Yuvraj marked the occasion with a video on Instagram, accompanied by photographs and a heartfelt message for the left-handed batter.

Yuvraj's Heartfelt Message and Mentorship

"Sir Abhishek its your birthday; what an auspicious day, love the person you have become - sharing and caring to those around you and a leader! Always learning from your failures and willing to put in more hard work each time! Wishing you a year of runs and tons! Lots of love always," Yuvraj wrote. The video also offered a glimpse into the lighter side of their relationship. Yuvraj was seen playfully making Abhishek perform sit-ups while holding his ears after the younger player played rash shots in matches, with Abhishek also made to promise that he would not repeat the mistake.

Yuvraj has been a significant influence on Abhishek's development, and the 26-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of India's most destructive T20 batters.

Sister's Emotional Tribute

Abhishek's elder sister, Komal Sharma, also shared an emotional birthday message on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the best brother and the best human in this world. I love you more than words can ever explain. Your sister has loved you the most since you were a little kid, and I think that love has only grown stronger with every passing year."

"You deserve all the happiness, success, health, wealth, and love in the world because you truly are the best brother and the best son anyone could ever ask for. Keep shining, keep growing, keep being the beautiful human you are, and always stay the same kind-hearted person. May life bring you endless success and everything your heart wishes for. Stay blessed, take care of yourself always, and keep making us proud. Happy birthday once again, my little brother. Your sister loves you the most. Always and forever," she added.