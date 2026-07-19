Yuvraj Rings The Bell At Lord's Ahead Of England-India 3rd ODI

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh rings the bell at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yuvraj Singh, accompanied by his wife Hazel Keech, rang the five-minute bell at Lord's before the third ODI between England and India.

He holds fond memories of Lord's, having been named player of the match in his first game at the venue in the 2002 Natwest Series.

He also played a crucial 69-run innings in the 2002 Natwest Series final, contributing to India's thrilling victory over England.

Yuvraj Singh rang the five-minute bell at Lord's on Sunday to signal the start of play for the third One-Day International between England and India.



Accompanied by his wife Hazel Keech, Yuvraj etched his name into Lord's rich cricketing folklore.

Recalling Lord's Heroics

The India all-rounder shares some happy memories of Lord's, having won the player of the match award for a stellar all-round show in his first game at the iconic venue. He picked up 3/39 and smashing 64 not out from 65 balls to help India chase down 272 for victory in the Natwest Series match on June 29, 2002.



In the final of the same tournament, Yuvraj stroked a match-winning 69 to give India a thrilling two-wicket win over England while chasing 325.

Yuvraj, who played a major role in India's two World Cup triumphs, retired from international cricket on June 10, 2019.