Yuvraj Singh On Why Cricketers Should Play Golf From Early Age

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh champions golf as a stress-relieving and skill-enhancing activity for cricketers, advocating for its inclusion from a young age and promoting the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) as a platform for growth.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh, who has turned into an avid golfer after retirement, has been named as the brand ambassador of the second Indian Golf Premier League. Photograph: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Key Points Yuvraj Singh advocates for cricketers to play golf to manage stress and improve their overall game.

Singh highlights the accessibility of golf through public courses, encouraging wider participation.

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) aims to promote golf among children and create opportunities in the sport.

IGPL's partnership with LIV Golf and integration with the professional tour will enhance the league's profile.

Leander Paes is a co-owner of the Kolkata franchise in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL).

World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said cricketers must take up golf from an early age to deal with the stress of their primary vocation.

Yuvraj, who has turned into an avid golfer after retirement, has been named as the brand ambassador of the second Indian Golf Premier League.

"They (cricketers) should play golf along with cricket. I should have played golf earlier which would have helped me in cricket. Golf actually helps you unwind, take stress out of you," Yuvraj said on Thursday, on the sidelines of the unveiling of 10 franchises of the IGPL, the schedule of which is yet to be worked out.

"For example all foreign cricketers, Australians, Kiwis, English, South Africans, all have been playing golf since when they were young kids."

Promoting Golf For All

Yuvraj said golf is considered an elite sport but it's a game that is accessible to all through public courses.

"We see golf as an elite sport but we want every kid of India to try golf. We are trying to take golf to schools, what I feel is that every child should try every sport.

"I know cricket is our biggest game but golf is also an exciting game, which everyone should try. As someone who has represented India, I want to help in other sports as well," he said.

"The league (IGPL) will make this game exciting, make noise about the sport. More kids will pick up the sport, watch it on TV and will get encouraged to play. It will create money in the sport, and help in securing the future of kids and it is our responsibility."

Indian Golf Premier League Expansion

This year's IGPL will have 10 franchises and 15 events across the year, including five overseas tournaments -- Mauritus, Congo, South Africa and two in Morocco.

The icing on the cake is association with LIV golf which has become a strategic partner of IGPL. The IGPL has also been integrated with the professional tour.

Thursday's event was also attended by tennis great Leander Paes, who is a co-owner of the Kolkata franchise in the league, and IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy.