Yuvraj Singh expects six-sixes record to fall soon, lauds Abhishek Sharma's hard work

Yuvraj Singh expects his iconic six-sixes record to fall soon while crediting Abhishek Sharma's exceptional work ethic for his rise to the top of T20I batting rankings.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh has credited Abhishek Sharma's rise in the shortest format to his extraordinary hard work. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Yuvraj Singh believes his record of hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket will be broken soon, given the evolution of T20 batting.

The former India all-rounder praised Abhishek Sharma's work ethic, saying the top-ranked T20I batter has worked four times harder than an average player.

Abhishek has amassed 2,267 runs in 71 T20Is at a strike rate of 196.61, including four centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes his record of hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket could be broken soon, saying the evolution of the game makes it surprising that the feat has stood for so long.

Yuvraj became the first batter to hit six consecutive sixes in a T20I when he took England's Stuart Broad apart during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

West Indies' Kieron Pollard and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee have since matched the feat in T20Is, but Yuvraj remains the only Indian to achieve it in international cricket.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the launch of his nutrition supplement Protocol32, Yuvraj said the record was unlikely to last much longer.

"The record is going to break very soon. The fact that it's not breaking is surprising, but the way the game is going, I'm sure it will break very soon," he said.

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Abhishek's Explosive Numbers Underline His Rapid Rise

Yuvraj also praised Abhishek Sharma, whom he mentored during the early stages of his career, for his hard work and dedication.

He said the left-hander's rise to the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings was the result of exceptional effort.

Abhishek recently smashed 113 off just 38 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I, helping India chase down a target of 199 in only 13.2 overs at Hamilton.

"He's worked really hard. The guy who's been the number one player for the last two or three years must have worked four times harder than an average player. If anybody wants to be that kind of player, they just have to work four times harder. There's no secret to it," Yuvraj said.

Abhishek has scored 2,267 runs in 71 T20Is at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 196.61. His tally includes four centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a highest score of 135.

He is currently India's fifth-highest run-scorer in the format, just over two years after making his international debut.