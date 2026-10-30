Leaving Abhishek, Ishan, Vaibhav out of ODI plans does injustice to talent: Yuvraj

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has voiced his strong opinion on the selection of young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, advocating for their inclusion in the ODI squad to ensure their immense potential is not overlooked.

IMAGE: Despite being premier forces in T20I cricket, cementing a permanent spot in India's 50-over setup remains a distinct hurdle for Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Yuvraj Singh believes young talents like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are not being given justice by not being regularly picked for the ODI squad.

He specifically mentioned his desire to see Abhishek Sharma in ODIs.

Yuvraj, a long-time mentor to Abhishek, acknowledged the difficulty for young players to break into the squad due to the presence of senior players.

He expressed hope that the consistent performance of these young batters would soon earn them a spot in the squad.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes that not regularly picking players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the ODI squad does not do "justice" to their immense talent.

"I would love to see him (Abhishek) in the ODIs, to be honest, and I have said this before that if we are not picking guys like Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 50-over cricket, then somewhere down the line we are not doing justice to their talent," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of the launch event of Protocol 32 in Mumbai on Friday.

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Yuvraj Singh On Selection Challenges

It must be mentioned that Yuvraj has been Abhishek's longtime mentor.

Yuvraj, however, said he understands the presence of senior players in the side makes it a bit difficult for young players to get a look-in.

"I understand we have some great players and it is hard to make a spot for them. I think the way they (young batters) are performing, hopefully, they should be in the squad soon. Whatever he (Abhishek) has achieved is because of his hard work, and credit goes to him," he added.