Youth Test: Mhatre heroics in vain as rain forces draw

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre's blistering 126 off 80 balls against England U-19 contained 13 boundaries and 3 sixes. Photograph: Reuters

Ayush Mhatre made a free-flowing hundred but bad light and rain robbed India U-19 of a potential memorable win as their second Youth Test against England ended in a draw in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Both the Youth Tests ended in draws while India won the preceding one-day series 3-2.

India were tasked with chasing an imposing 355 in 65 overs but Mhatre made 126 off 80 balls (13x4, 3x6) as India ended with 290 for six in 40 overs, a mere 65 runs shy of the target.

When the skies opened up, Harvansh Pangalia (29) and Kanishk Chouhan (12) were batting and they never resumed from that point.

But before that, Mhatre put the hosts' bowler through the wringer with a belligerent knock as India scored over eight runs an over.

However, India's chase got off to a shaky start with Vaibhav Suryavanshi getting clean bowled by pacer Alex Green off the first ball of their second innings.

But Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra (27) added 100 runs for the second wicket off just 13.5 overs as India's hunt gained steam.

The dismissal of Malhotra did not slow down India as Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu (65 off 46 balls) milked a further 117, and those runs came off a mere 13 overs.

India were 217 for two then in 26.3 overs, but Mhatre fell to left-arm spinner Ralphie Albert (4-76).

The Mumbai batter's dismissal gave England some foothold and they plucked three quick wickets for 46 runs as India slipped to 263 for six.

India moved further closer to the target without any more damage but the weather had the final say.

Earlier, England, resuming from overnight 93 for no loss, continued to plunder runs through opener BJ Dawkins (136, 184 balls) and Adam Thomas (91, 132 balls).

They added 188 runs for the opening wicket, laying foundation for England's strong second innings total of 324 for five declared for an overall lead of 354.

For India, pacer Aditya Rawat was the most successful bowler with a haul of four wickets.

After the dismissal of Dawkins and Thomas, England batters went for quick runs for declaration and set India a daunting target.

Brief scores: England U-19: 309 & 324-5 declared (BJ Dawkins 136, Adam Thomas 91; Aditya Rawat 4-80) drew with India U-19: 279 all out & 290-6 in 43 overs (Ayush Mhatre 126, Abhigyan Kundu 65; Ralphie Albert 4/76).