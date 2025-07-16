HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hamza hits century as England U-19 hold India to draw

Hamza hits century as England U-19 hold India to draw

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 09:22 IST

x

Hamza Shaikh

IMAGE: Captain Hamza Shaikh hit a century as England U-19 held India to a draw in the first Youth Test in Beckenham. Photograph: WarwickshireCCC/Instagram

England Under-19 captain Hamza Shaikh led from the front with a fighting century as the hosts held India Under-19 to a tense draw in the first Youth Test, in Beckenham, on Tuesday.

Chasing a stiff target of 350, England ended on 270/7 in 63 overs, frustrating the visitors' push for a win that would have given them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Shaikh was the mainstay of England's resistance, scoring a composed 112 off 140 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

He received crucial support from Ben Mayes, who struck a steady 51 off 82 balls (3x4s), and wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew, who chipped in with a brisk 50 off just 35 balls (8x4s).

India had threatened to force a result when they reduced England to 62/3 in the 14th over but the hosts fought back through Shaikh's partnerships with Mayes and Rew.

With an hour left on the final day, India gave themselves hope by pulling off two run outs in successive overs -- first removing the prized wicket of Shaikh and then sending back Ekansh Singh in the next

over.

But Ralphie Albert (9 not out of 37 balls) and Jack Home (7 not out off 36 balls) showed commendable composure under immense pressure as India threw everything at them with an all-out attacking field.

The close-in fielders crowded the batters with two slips, a silly point, and a short leg forming a tight cordon, but the English pair held their nerves to survive the final overs and secure a hard-fought draw for the hosts.

Earlier, India U-19, who resumed their second innings on 128/3, finished on 248 in 57.4 overs, setting England a daunting target.

Vihaan Malhotra top-scored with a gritty 63 off 85 balls, hitting 10 fours.

He along with Abhigyan Kundu looked settled down before Alex Green (2/67) struck twice in quick succession, removing both while Rahul Kumar (11) also got out cheaply as India slipped from 171/3 to 187/6.

 

With the visitors in danger of a collapse, R S Ambrish played a crucial knock of 53 off 71 balls, adding valuable runs with the tail. He was the last man to depart, run out as India folded for 248.

India U-19, led by Ayush Mhatre, had earlier claimed the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2.

Brief scores: India U-19 540 & 248 in 57.4 overs vs England U-19 439 & 270/7 in 63 overs (Hamza Shaikh 112, Ben Mayes 51, Thomas Rew 50; RS Ambrish 2/48).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?
Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?
The Hundred: 42-YO Anderson returns, Rocky joins dad
The Hundred: 42-YO Anderson returns, Rocky joins dad
King Charles Hosts Team India at St James's Palace
King Charles Hosts Team India at St James's Palace
6 Reasons Why India Failed At Lord's
6 Reasons Why India Failed At Lord's
An Image For The Ages: When Stokes Hugged Jadeja
An Image For The Ages: When Stokes Hugged Jadeja

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maratha Glory: 12 Forts Join UNESCO List

webstory image 2

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

webstory image 3

Dell Alienware's New 16 Aurora Starts At ₹1.29 Lakhs

VIDEOS

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in Mumbai3:11

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in Mumbai

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll1:21

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident0:30

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD