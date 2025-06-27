Youth ODI: Suryavanshi Outshines Rocky Flintoff!

The 14-year-old Vaibhav hammered three sixes off Jack Home in the sixth over, then tore into James Minto to reach 48 off just 18 balls.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a maximum in the first Youth ODI against England in Hove on Friday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Fresh from his exploits in IPL 2025, young gun Vaibhav Suryavanshi shone with the bat with a blazing 48 as India defeated England by six wickets in the first Youth ODI of their Under-19 tour in Hove on Friday.

India's bowling unit, led by the spin duo of Kanishk Chouhan (3-20) and Mohamed Enaan (2-37), along with seamers R S Ambrish (2-24) and Henil Patel (2-41), combined well to bowl England out for 174 in 42.2 overs despite a fighting fifty by Rocky Flintoff (56 off 90 balls).

Chasing 175, India got off to a quick start courtesy of Suryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre, who raced to 70 without loss in just seven overs. After their departure, vice-captain Abhigyan Kundu sealed the chase with a measured 45 not out of 34 balls (4x4, 1x6).

India won the game in just 24 overs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

There will be two Youth Tests beginning on July 12 after the ODI series.

Donning the iconic No. 18 jersey, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi, who had lit up IPL 2025 with 252 runs in seven matches for Rajasthan Royals including a record-breaking 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, looked in ominous touch.

He hammered three sixes off Jack Home in the sixth over, then tore into James Minto to reach 48 off just 18 balls.

The teenager's whirlwind knock ended when he top-edged a slog-sweep off left-arm spinner Ralphie Albert and was caught by Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Mhatre, who scored 240 runs for Chennai Super Kings including a 48-ball 84 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shifted gears after Suryavanshi's dismissal, hitting back-to-back boundaries off A M French.

But the Mumbai lad perished soon, caught by Rocky while trying to go over extra cover.

India briefly stumbled, as Maulyarajsinh Chavda (16) too departed in the 13th over, but with no scoreboard pressure, the visitors made light work of the chase.

Earlier, England looked set for a big total after opener Isaac Mohammed made a quickfire 42 off 28 balls with three fours and four sixes.

But once Patel dismissed B J Dawkins (18) and Enaan removed Isaac, the innings lost momentum.

The hosts slid from 76-1 to 86-4 as Ambrish struck twice in quick succession to remove Ben Mayes (16) and skipper Thomas Rew (5).

Rocky, the youngest son of Andrew Flintoff, battled on with a resolute fifty with three fours and as many sixes, trying to rebuild with the lower order.

But wickets kept tumbling around him. Chouhan's tidy spell accounted for Joseph Moores, Ralphie Albert, and James Minto, while Enaan returned to dismiss Ali.

Rocky's resistance ended when he fell to Patel trying to up the ante, bringing an end to England's innings in the 43rd over.

Brief scores:

England U-19: 174 all out in 42.2 overs (Rocky Flintoff 56, Isaac Mohammed 42; Kanishk Chouhan 3-20, Mohamed Enaan 2-37, RS Ambrish 2-24, Henil Patel 2-41) lost to India U-19: 178-4 in 24 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 48, Abhigyan Kundu 45 not out, Ayush Mhatre 21) by six wickets.