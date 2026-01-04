HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Youth ODI: India win rain-hit series opener vs SA

Source: PTI
January 04, 2026 00:05 IST

India U-19

IMAGE: India U-19 players celebrate a wicket during their Youth ODI series opener against South Africa on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish slammed fine half-centuries as they overcame a shaky start to defeat South Africa by 25 runs (DLS Method) in the opening Youth ODI in Benoni, South Africa, on Saturday.

India piled up a mammoth 301 in 50 overs with Pangalia slamming 93 (95 balls) and Ambrish hitting 65 off 79 deliveries after they were precariously placed at 67 for 4 in the 15th over.

The visitors lost openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi (11) and Aaron George (5) early and then suffered a double blow when on 67, losing both wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (21) and Vedant Trivedi (21) cheaply in successive overs.

However, Pangalia and Ambrish went into overdrive thereafter, first consolidating the innings by playing cautiously and then dealing in big hits to craft a 137-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Pangalia hit seven fours and two sixes, while Ambrish slammed seven boundaries.

A quick-fire 32 (23 balls) by Kanishk Chouhan and a cameo 26 (12 balls) by Khilan Patel helped India U-19 achieve a sizeable total, though it could have even better had South Africa's upcoming 17-year-old left-arm pacer JJ Basson (4/54) not struck at crucial junctures.

South Africa didn't get the best of starts, losing three quick wickets with right-arm quick Deepesh Devendran (2/33) accounting for two of them as the hosts were in deep trouble at 62 for 3.

 

But Jorich Van Schalkwyk (60 not out off 72 balls) put South Africa back on track with some guarded batting.

However, lightning followed by thundershowers forced the players into the dressing rooms at 148 for 4 in 27.4 overs.

With the weather turning worse, the umpires decided to apply the DLS Method, where India were ahead by 25 runs.

Brief scores:

India U-19 301 all out in 50 overs (Harvansh Pangalia 93, RS Ambrish 65; JJ Basson 4/54) beat South Africa U-19 148 for 4 in 27.4 overs (Jorich Van Schalkwyk 60 not out, Armaan Manack 46; Deepesh Devendran 2/33, Khilan Patel 1/14) by 25 runs under DLS Method.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's cricket ties with Bangladesh going Pak way?
Jaiswal misfires as Mumbai taste first defeat in VHT
Hardik smashes five sixes in an over in losing cause!
VHT: Padikkal hits 4th ton as Karnataka drub Tripura
Pant celebrates ODI selection with blistering fifty!
