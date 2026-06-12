Your Complete Guide to Women's T20 World Cup

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to bring together the world's top teams for a month of fast-paced, high-stakes cricket, as they compete for the biggest prize in the shortest format of the game.

IMAGE: Twelve teams will compete in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC World Cup/X

The biggest edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is here.

With 12 teams, 33 matches and some of the strongest sides in world cricket in contention, the month-long tournament promises high-quality action, fierce rivalries and plenty of surprises.

The previous edition in the UAE saw New Zealand claim their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title, becoming only the fourth team to win the tournament since its inception in 2009.

Australia remain the most successful side in the competition's history with six titles, while England and West Indies have lifted the trophy once each.

This year, Australia once again start among the favourites, but the race for the title appears more open than ever.

India arrive brimming with confidence after their landmark ODI World Cup triumph while hosts England will look to capitalise on home conditions.

When is the Women's T20 World Cup?

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held from June 12 to July 5 across England and Wales, bringing together the world's best teams for nearly a month of high-stakes cricket.

Format

Twelve teams will compete -- the biggest field in the tournament's history.

Hosts England qualified automatically, joining India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, the West Indies and Sri Lanka, all through ICC rankings.

The remaining four spots came via the Global Qualifier, where Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland and debutants The Netherlands secured their places.

Teams are split into two groups of six, playing each other in a round-robin format. The top two from each group will move into the semi-finals, leading to the title clash.

Venues

The tournament will feature 33 games across seven grounds in England: Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Bristol, the Hampshire Bowl, The Oval and Lord's.

The knockout games will be staged at iconic venues -- both semi-finals at The Oval (June 30 and July 2), before the final at Lord's on July 5, crowning the champions at the Home of Cricket.

Prize Money

The ICC has set a $8.76 million prize pool for the Women's T20 World Cup, marking a 10% rise from 2024.

The winners will earn $2.34 million while the runners-up receive $1.17 million. Both losing semi-finalists will take home $675,000 each.

Every group-stage win is worth $31,154, and all 12 teams are guaranteed at least $247,500.

The increase underlines the ICC's push to further boost and professionalise the women's game worldwide.

Squads

All 12 participating teams have submitted their final squads for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

GROUP 1

AUSTRALIA: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar

INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

NETHERLANDS: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

PAKISTAN: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Nierkerk

GROUP 2

ENGLAND: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

IRELAND: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

NEW ZEALAND: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

SCOTLAND: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul

SRI LANKA: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya

WEST INDIES: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector