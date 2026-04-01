Younis Khan slams PCB's 'excessive' fine on Naseem Shah for social media post

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board's hefty fine on Naseem Shah for a social media post, arguing it's demoralising for players and could have been handled with a warning.

IMAGE: Naseem Shah's social media adviser has been terminated and blacklisted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Photograph: PCB/X

Key Points Younis Khan believes the PCB's fine of 20 million Pakistan rupees on Naseem Shah for a social media post is excessive.

Naseem Shah was fined for sarcastic remarks about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the Pakistan Super League.

Younis Khan argues that the PCB should have accepted Naseem Shah's apology and the explanation that his social media manager was responsible.

The PCB has issued new guidelines requiring players to get clearance before posting on social media, with a 10 million rupees fine for political posts.

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is unhappy with the massive fine imposed on fast bowler Naseem Shah by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his reported comments against a political leader on social media, saying that such actions is not in the best of the players and the game.

Shah was reprimanded and fined by the disciplinary committee of the PCB after a post on his social media account, where he made some sarcastic remarks about the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who had visited the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on March 27 during the opening match of the Pakistan Super League.

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The board's committee reached its verdict in just three days imposing the heavy fine of 20 million Pakistan rupees (approximately $71,698) on Shah for breaching the players code of conduct.

Younis said that the fine was excessive and could have been avoided.

"Once Naseem (Shah) had apologised for the tweet and also made it clear his social media manager was behind it and he had fired him, now the board could have let Naseem off with a warning and much lesser fine," Younis said.

He said such actions only contribute in demoralising players.

"The board should be taking care of its players."

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Younis urges PCB to reconsider decision

Younis said that if things are taken so seriously then even selectors and officials of the board should be fined when they make misleading statements or fail in their duties.

He urged the PCB to reconsider its decision as Shah had shown his remorse for the incident.

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New social media guidelines

The PCB after Shah's tweet has issued fresh guidelines for all its centrally contracted and domestic contracted players that they or their social media managers have to first get clearance from the board before posting anything on social media and that no posts of political nature would be tolerated.

The board has made it clear any political posts can lead to a 10 million rupees fine.

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