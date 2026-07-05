Youngest India debutant Sooryavanshi thanks fans, promises to give his best

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who became India's youngest international cricketer, thanked fans for their support after his debut, and vowed to give his best every time he represents the country.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection to India's T20 squad follows an outstanding IPL 2026 season where he amassed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became India's youngest international cricketer at 15 years and 99 days and the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20Is.

The teenager thanked fans for their support and vowed to give his best every time he represents India.

England chased down 191 to win the second T20I by five wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the opener was washed out.

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has thanked his well-wishers for their support after becoming India's youngest international cricketer during the second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday, June 4, 2026.

The left-handed batter, who made his debut at 15 years and 99 days, broke the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar and also became the youngest player from a Test-playing nation to debut in T20I cricket.

'Representing India is an honour'

After the match, Sooryavanshi shared a message on social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent India and thanking fans for their love and encouragement.

"Thank you to everyone for your love and support. It is an honour to represent my country, and I will always give my best every single time," he wrote.

• At 15, Sooryavanshi Shatters Sachin's 37-Year-Old Record

Sooryavanshi's maiden international innings lasted 10 balls. He scored 14 runs, including two sixes, before being stumped by Jos Buttler off Will Jacks' bowling.

He was presented his cap by teammate Tilak Varma before the start of the match, becoming India's 122nd men's T20 international.

England beat India by four wickets, courtesy a measured unbeaten 46-ball 76 by Jacob Bethell

England now lead the five-match series 1-0 after the opening match was washed out.

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