'You Won't Find A Match To This Indian Team'

'It felt like the game was over before it even started.'

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'We have match-winners like Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Sanju Samson made a great comeback. We have Hardik Pandya, one of the best all-rounders in the world.'

'One on one, you compare this group to any other team, you will not find a match to this Indian team.'

'Credit to India, they batted brilliantly. But the pressure on New Zealand was like nothing I've ever seen.'

Mohammad Kaif launched a scathing attack on Mohammad Amir, questioning his claim that India wouldn't win the T20 World Cup.

Kaif and the retired Pakistan pacer were involved in a war of words last week too. Kaif, Amir claimed last week, was part of India's team only because of his fielding.

Amir earlier took a shot at Abhishek Sharma, terming the opener a slogger and first declared that India would lose to the West Indies in the Super 8 match, then to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

India's win on Sunday, gave Kaif enough ammo to attack Amir, saying his predictions about the Indian team's fate defied logic.

In a nearly three-minute video posted on X, Kaif said: 'I have a message for Amir bhai. You predicted that India would lose to then West Indies, then you said India will lose to England because they are a tough side. Then you said that India would lose the final.

'I'm not trying to disrespect you, I'm only asking you for the logic behind your claims because save Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, this is more or less the same squad that won the 2024 T20 World Cup.'

'We have match-winners like Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Sanju Samson made a great comeback in this tournament. We have Hardik Pandya, one of the best all-rounders in the world. One on one, you compare this group to any other team, you will not find a match to this Indian team.

'Again, I'm questioning the logic behind your predictions because India were always favourites to win this trophy and today they have made history. Hopefully you've got an answer to your skewed logic,' Kaif added.

'I've never seen New Zealand under this kind of pressure'

IMAGE: Mohammad Amir zeroed in on New Zealand's decision to bench specialist off-spinner Cole McConchie. Photograph: ICC/X

Mohammad Amir didn't hold back after India's 96 run demolition of New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the Pakistan show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir called it a match 'handed on a platter' to India, pointing to one key mistake that cost the Kiwis dearly.

Amir zeroed in on New Zealand's decision to bench specialist off-spinner Cole McConchie. The young spinner had impressed in the semi-final against South Africa, yet in the final, the Kiwis opted for an extra pacer instead. The move, Amir said, left the team exposed and made India's innings easier.

'I didn't understand the bowling changes at all. When you know Abhishek Sharma struggles against spin, why not play a spinner? It was a huge miss,' Amir said.

'Credit to India, they batted brilliantly. But the pressure on New Zealand was like nothing I've ever seen. I've followed them since 2005, and I've never seen them under this kind of pressure.'

'Scoring over 250 in both the semis and final on flat tracks is no small feat'

Amir said India proved you don't always need fast bowlers to win tournaments. 'They've shown that batters can carry you to a title. Scoring over 250 in both the semis and final on flat tracks is no small feat.'

Amir acknowledged India's bowlers, singling out Jasprit Bumrah's 4/15 spell and Sanju Samson's Player of the Tournament performance, which included a brilliant 89 in the final.

In Amir's view, the final was as much about India's class as it was about New Zealand's mistakes. 'It felt like the game was over before it even started.'