'You Will Get Your Opportunities': Iyer's Message to Sooryavanshi

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer has offered strong encouragement to teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, advising him to stay consistent, while also providing insights into India's performance in the recently concluded high-scoring T20I series against West Indies.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been made to wait for more opportunities with the India T20 team considering Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma's top form. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shreyas Iyer encourages Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to maintain consistency, assuring him of future opportunities despite not featuring in the recent T20I series.

The T20I series between India and West Indies concluded in a 2-2 draw, with the final match abandoned due to rain.

Iyer acknowledged that India's bowling performance in the second and fourth T20Is, where they conceded over 240 runs, could have altered the series outcome.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were consistent performers for India, both scoring over 145 runs with two half-centuries each.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope was named Player of the Series for his outstanding 261 runs, including two centuries and a half-century.

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer opened up on his conversations with teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying that he continues to encourage the youngster to remain consistent with his process and mindset, assuring him that opportunities will come his way. The high-scoring T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw after the fifth match, reduced to nine overs per side, was abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru on Saturday. Sooryavanshi did not feature in any of the matches in the series. His last appearance for the country came in the Asian Games final against Pakistan. In eight T20Is, he has scored 246 runs at a strike rate of over 186, including two half-centuries.

Iyer's Advice to Sooryavanshi

The team continued to persist with Sanju Samson, who scored 168 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 195.34, with two half-centuries, and Abhishek Sharma, who accumulated 145 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 181.25, also registering two half-centuries. Speaking during the post-match proceedings about Sooryavanshi, Iyer said, "I just keep telling him, you will get your opportunities. If you are consistent with your process, mindset a bit light and not think too much about not getting an opportunity....you have to wait sometimes. We have two fantastic openers who've been consistent throughout."

Series Reflection and Future Challenges

Reflecting on the high-scoring series, which featured West Indies completing a massive 250-run chase in the second T20I, along with several explosive 200-plus totals and individual performances, Iyer said the series scoreline could have been different had India bowled better in the second and fourth matches, in which they conceded more than 240 runs. "Could have been a different result if we had bowled well in the 2nd and 4th game. Batting has been sensational, execution we fell short. "Credit where due, they batted phenomenally well. Kudos to Shai Hope; he was superb. The ability to bounce back even after a loss [among the big plusses]. We were not able to be consistent throughout, so great learning. Even today, the way we went about our batting was outstanding. Gonna be a challenging series in New Zealand now," he signed off. West Indies skipper and leading run-scorer Shai Hope was named Player of the series for amassing 261 runs in four innings at a strike rate of over 190, including two centuries and a half-century.