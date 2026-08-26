'You train them to repeat it': Manjrekar slams ICC and BCCI

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar criticised the ICC and BCCI over incidents involving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, warning that leniency could encourage repeat behaviour.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando were involved in a physical altercation on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Colombo on Sunday, August 23, 2026. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have been involved in heated on-field confrontations.

Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando were in a showdown after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal in the 17th over of India's first innings.

Jaiswal and Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has come down heavily on the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their handling of recent disciplinary violations by Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi have both been involved in heated on-field confrontations in recent months, with Manjrekar warning that a failure to take stronger action could send the wrong message.

"Dear @icc & @bcci Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal... if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It's not good for the sport & crucially their own future too," Manjrekar wrote on 'X'.

Jaiswal and Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee and handed a demerit point each, for an on-field altercation on the opening day of the second Test in Colombo on Sunday.

The heated exchange took place when Fernando gave Jaiswal a send-off after dismissing him in the 17th over of India's first innings. Jaiswal walked towards Fernando and the came face-to-face. Jaiswal then bumped his helmet into Fernando's forehead.

Both were found to have breached the ICC Code of Conduct relating to inappropriate physical contact.

Jaiswal later defended his reaction, saying: 'If you don't know what he said then please don't make your judgment if anyone cross the line we need to let them know this India will fight and reply.'

IMAGE: Sri Lanka A players get into an altercation with India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the match. Photograph: Screengrab/X

The incident followed another confrontation involving 15-year-old Sooryavanshi during India A's one-day tri-series defeat to Sri Lanka A in June.

India lost the match in a Super Over after failing to chase 17. Sooryavanshi, who scored six runs from the final three deliveries, was involved in a heated exchange after the match as Sri Lanka celebrated their victory.

Television footage showed Sooryavanshi moving angrily towards bowler Kaguthas Mathulan before Sri Lankan players and senior international Niroshan Dickwella intervened.

BCCI let off the 15-year-old without reprimand for the incident.