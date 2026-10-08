'You should play him': Wasim Jaffer backs Mohammed Shami for India ODI return

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wants Mohammed Shami back in India’s ODI team, backing a Bumrah-Shami-Siraj pace attack ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami last played for India in the campaign-winning Champions Trophy in 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Wasim Jaffer believes Mohammed Shami should be recalled to India's ODI and Test teams, similar to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent T20I return.

Jaffer highlighted India's unsettled pace combination beyond Jasprit Bumrah, especially in ODIs, as a key reason for Shami's inclusion.

Shami's exceptional performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, including a record-breaking 7/57 against New Zealand, makes a strong case for his return.

Jaffer criticised the management's inconsistent game time for other pacers and the lack of confidence in new players, advocating for experienced bowlers like Shami.

Former chief selector Ajit Agarkar had previously cited fitness concerns for Shami's absence, but Jaffer now believes experience should be prioritised for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes Mohammed Shami deserves to be back in India’s ODI and Test teams, particularly after the national selectors recalled Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the T20I squad following an almost four-year absence. Bhuvneshwar, 35, was picked for the T20I series against New Zealand in November. His previous appearance for India came against the same opposition in an away series in 2022.

Shami's Case for Recall

Jaffer feels Shami should also get another opportunity, especially in ODIs, with India yet to settle on their pace combination beyond Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami last played for India during their triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Despite consistently performing for Bengal in domestic cricket, the 35-year-old has repeatedly been overlooked by the selectors. Former chief selector Ajit Agarkar had previously attributed Shami's absence to fitness concerns.

With Agarkar's tenure coming to an end and Bhuvneshwar back in the national set-up, Jaffer believes experience should again be given priority, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching.

'I don't know about the ODI team because we have tried many players like Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Kumar Reddy there, but I don't think the management still has that confidence,' Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

Addressing Pace Attack Concerns

'You are not giving Siraj game time consistently.

'I don't understand who your second and third seamers are. Hardik is not ready too. According to me, Shami should be in the ODI team, given that the World Cup is also very near,' added the former India opener. India's pace attack struggled without Bumrah in the recent ODI series against the West Indies, conceding 295/7, 405/7 and 352/5 in the three matches.

'When you have that quality, you should play him. My first choice would be Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj, and I will think about rebuilding after,' concluded Jaffer.

Shami's record at the 2023 ODI World Cup makes a strong case for his inclusion. The Bengal pacer initially sat out India's first four matches before Hardik Pandya's injury opened the door. Shami immediately made an impact, taking 5/54 against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

He followed that with 5/18 against Sri Lanka and then produced another devastating spell against New Zealand in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, taking 7/57. Those figures remain the best by an Indian bowler in the history of the ODI World Cup.