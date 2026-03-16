'You Put Team Over Self': Fan's Moving Letter to Dravid Goes Viral

A fan’s heartfelt open letter praising ‘The Wall’ went viral on social media after former India captain Rahul Dravid received the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid ended his stint as India's Head Coach on a high with the Rohit Sharma-led team winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The emotional tribute described Dravid as a role model, inspiration and one of the most technically perfect batters in cricket history.

The letter highlighted Dravid’s selfless attitude, recalling how he played multiple roles for India, including opener, middle-order batter and even emergency wicketkeeper.

The fan compared Dravid’s calm presence at the crease against legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram and Shane Warne.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid continues to command deep admiration among cricket fans.

The former head coach, who led India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title, was honoured with the BCCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award in New Delhi on Sunday, prompting a heartfelt open letter from a fan on social media.

On Monday, Madhav Sharma, a fan, wrote a gratitude-filled open letter to Dravid on his X handle.

'Dear Rahul Dravid,' he began, As an Indian cricket fan who watched you through decades with the patience of the greatest fast bowlers in world cricket history, I write this with a heart full of emotion. You are not merely a cricketer. You are a role model, an inspiration, the most technically perfect batsman the game has ever seen.'

'You played for the team always'

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid is India's 2nd-highest run getter in Tests. Photograph: Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Acknowledging Dravid's team-first attitude, the letter further read: ''Every time you walked to the crease, a quiet poetry unfolded. Against McGrath’s relentless precision, Akram’s deadly swing, Warne’s mesmerising guile, you became an unshakeable wall. Your technique flawless, your patience infinite, your focus a masterclass in discipline. We felt safe, secure, almost serene knowing you stood between chaos and the scoreboard.

You played for the team always. Opener, number three, middle order, even emergency wicketkeeper; no role too small, no sacrifice too great. Selfless, silent, steady. Those marathon innings, thousands of balls faced, bowlers broken, foundations laid for others to shine; they taught us grit, humility, true service.

You brought peace amid panic, order to collapse, pride without noise. Your quiet centuries in adversity, your understated celebrations, your unwavering character inspired generations to cherish technique over flash, patience over power, team over self.

Thank you, Wall of India, for every minute at the crease, for every sense of safety you gifted us, for proving greatness can be calm, consistent, and profoundly beautiful.

With deepest respect and endless gratitude, A lifelong fan Madhav Sharma.

Dravid is India's second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, with 13,288 runs in 164 matches. He also scored 10,889 runs in 344 One Day Internationals (ODIs, with a career average of 39.16 and a highest score of 153.