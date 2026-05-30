'You need wickets': Patidar's IPL 2026 final masterplan

Rajat Patidar believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru's strong bowling attack, spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be pivotal in clinching the IPL 2026 title against Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar's strong message before GT showdown. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rajat Patidar emphasises the importance of a strong bowling attack for winning the IPL 2026.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experienced leadership and wicket-taking ability are crucial for RCB's success.

Rasik's support in taking wickets complements the efforts of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

RCB's overall team effort in bowling is key to avoiding reliance on just one or two bowlers.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on hosts Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"If you want to win the competition, you need a good bowling attack. It's important to take wickets because on this track, it's easy to score 220-200. But defending 200-220 is more difficult. So, you need a better bowling side," Patidar said during the pre-match press conference.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Key Role In RCB's Bowling Strategy

Patidar lavished praise on senior pacer Bhuvneshwar for leading the RCB bowling unit, as the latter has taken 26 wickets from 15 matches.

"I think he bowled superbly. He's an experienced bowler. It's not easy for the bowlers in this high-class competition. I think he has a lot of clarity. His plannings and strategies are very clear, and it is playing a big role."

Importance Of Support Bowlers Like Rasik

But the 32-year-old did not forget to touch upon the importance of having sufficient backup to the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar and Josh Hazlewood.

"Definitely, when you have top bowlers like Bhuvi and Hazlewood, you also need support from other bowlers. The way Rasik came in and did for the team, giving those breakthroughs is important because you cannot win the competition with only one or two bowlers."

Rasik has taken 16 wickets from 11 matches, ensuring that the early strikes of Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood would not go in vain.

"So, I think the way Rasik has bowled throughout the tournament, it was superb and it's helping the team. There's no particular load on one or two bowlers. So, I think it's overall a good team effort," he noted.

Phil Salt's Fitness Update

On the fitness status of Phil Salt, who suffered a finger injury last month, Patidar said: "Right now, he's there at the nets, doing some sort of drills and batting. And again, we have not decided yet. We'll see how the doctor and all the management will look at it."