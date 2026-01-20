'You Need To Be There': Vikas Kohli Roasts Manjrekar Again!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his elder brother Vikas. Photograph: Vikas Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas once again hit out at former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar for his recent remarks on the Indian batting talisman.



While India suffered a defeat in the series-deciding third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday, Kohli emerged as the lone bright spot for the hosts with a valiant century.



Kohli scored a splendid 124, hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his 108-ball knock -- a record-extending 54th century in One-Day Internationals and overall his 85th hundred in international cricket.

'Easier said than done'

Vikas slammed Manjrekar on social media after he had questioned Kohli's decision to retire from Tests and continue to play in ODIs which he termed as an 'easy' format.



'I wonder if mr expert of cricket has some suggestions for the easiest form of cricket… U need to be there to do that… anyways… As i said … EASIER SAID THAN DONE….' he said on Instagram threads.



In the past too, Vikas has come out in defence of his brother. He previously slammed Manjrekar after the former India batter had taken a dig at Kohli's strike rate in the IPL strike-rate.



He had once again slammed Manjrekar after he had expressed his disappointment at Kohli's decision to step away from Test cricket, suggesting that the former India captain might have shown more resolve in trying to regain his peak form rather than ending his red-ball journey prematurely.

Key Points: