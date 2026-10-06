'You gave Indian cricket everything as captain': Yuvraj, Shafali pay tribute to Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet Kaur has announced her resignation as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats, prompting an outpouring of tributes from cricketing legends and current players acknowledging her monumental contributions to the sport.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as India captain in all formats, saying she had done her duty as leader. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur has resigned as captain of the Indian women's cricket team in all formats, expressing a desire to play 'for the love of the game again'.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and current opener Shafali Verma paid rich tributes to Harmanpreet's leadership and impact on the team.

Harmanpreet led India to their first Women's World Cup title in November 2025 and an Asian Games gold medal last month.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and current opener Shafali Verma paid rich tributes to Harmanpreet Kaur after she stepped down as captain of the Indian women's team across all formats on Tuesday.

India's only women's World Cup-winning captain, Harmanpreet stepped down from the leadership role in all three formats, saying she had done her duty as leader and is now "ready to play for the love of the game again."

Tributes from Cricketing Fraternity

Yuvraj, who like Harmanpreet comes from Punjab, posted an Instagram story with a photo of her holding the 2025 Women's World Cup trophy.

"You gave Indian cricket everything as captain, Harman. The responsibility, the pressure, the highs and the lows, you carried it all with pride. Well done for everything you've done for the team and for the nation," he said.

Shafali thanked Harmanpreet for guiding her through the early days in the Indian team.

"Since the day I made my debut, you've always been there for me, on and off the field. From guiding me through the early days to standing by me through everything, I've always known I could count on you," said Shafali.

"Harman di, your contribution to Indian women's cricket is something that will always be remembered. You've led us through some incredible moments and helped shape the team we are today. Thank you for everything, captain."

BCCI Review and Future Leadership

The 37-year-old Harmanpreet's announcement came after a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati to evaluate the team's trajectory in the past few months.

Chaired by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the meeting was attended by Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar.

Mandhana, who has been vocal about her ambitions to lead the 'Women in Blue', is the front-runner to take over as the next captain.

IPL teams Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians also paid their tributes to Harmanpreet on social media.

'"A legacy built on courage and class! Thank you, Skipper!," said Punjab Kings.

"Led from the front. Fought with heart. Inspired a generation. Thank you for the legacy, Kaptaan Kaur," said Mumbai Indians, whom Harmanpreet led to two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.

Harmanpreet had led India to their first Women's World Cup title in November 2025 and to Asian Games gold last month. She had also led India to a massive 270-run victory against England in the historic first-ever women's Test match at Lord's in July this year.

She will continue to play for India.