Home  » Cricket » 'You can't hide them': Clarke on skin cancer fight

Source: PTI
November 04, 2025 18:38 IST

Michael Clarke

IMAGE: Michael Clarke says that he sees a dermatologist every six months for treatment. Photograph: Michael Clarke/Instagram

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has opened up on his ongoing fight against skin cancer, revealing that he has had "a number of cut outs" on his face, including one off his nose recently.

Clarke said on 'The Kyle and Jackie O' show that he sees a dermatologist every six months for treatment.

"I've got a number cut outs of my face. I had one about four weeks ago off my nose. I see my dermatologist every six months," Clarke said.

 

"The sunspots I get frozen. Normally, if they're basal cell I get them cut out. I think I've had seven cut out of my face. You can't hide them."

In August, Clarke took to social media to reveal that he has been diagnosed with a recurrence of skin cancer.

The Australia batting great previously had a skin cancer scare in 2006 when doctors treated him for suspected spots on his face. He immediately got the spots from his face and chest surgically removed.

Clarke underwent procedures to remove cancerous growths from his chest and forehead in later years.

He had, in the past, attributed his skin cancer risk to the extensive time he spent in the sun as a cricketer.

"I am not surprised that a lot of cricketers have had skin cancers because you spend a lot of time in the sun," Clarke had told 'Daily Telegraph' in 2023.

"Imagine fielding all day in India, out there for eight hours in the sun, a lot of the guys are wearing the baggy green cap so you are not protecting your ears or your face, you've got short sleeved shirts so your arms and the tops of your hands."

"I have been in the sun my entire career. I've always been disciplined with putting sunscreen on, my parents were too. The part I guess I haven't been disciplined with was reapplying. All through my career I put sunscreen on but you sweat it off," he had said.

Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup title before retiring, enjoyed a stellar career featuring in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, scoring over 17,000 runs across formats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
