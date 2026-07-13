From ACL rehab to Lord's honours board: Yastika Bhatia's remarkable comeback

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia made history by becoming the first woman cricketer to score a Test century at the iconic Lord's stadium, marking an incredible comeback from a career-threatening knee injury.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia celebrates her century against England at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Yastika Bhatia achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first woman cricketer to score a Test century at Lord's.

Her unbeaten 113 off 158 balls contributed to India setting a massive 457-run target for England.

The century marks a remarkable comeback for Bhatia, who recovered from a career-threatening torn ACL injury sustained in October last year.

Bhatia credited her family, coaches, trainers, and teammates for their crucial support during her rehabilitation process.

Despite the frustrations of recovery, her love for the game and belief in herself were key to her successful return to top-level cricket.

India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia believes her "best is yet to come" after she became the first woman cricketer to hit a Test century at the iconic Lord's stadium, marking an incredible comeback from a career-threatening knee injury last year.

Bhatia struck 113 off 158 before India declared their second innings at the stroke of tea on day three, setting hosts England a massive 457-run target.

Historic Lord's Century: A Dream Come True

"It's unbelievable (to become first woman cricketer to score a 100 at Lord's) because six months ago I was in a very different place and if you would have told me that I would have my name in the honours board I wouldn't have believed it," Bhatia said after the third day's play.

"The best is yet come, I have always believed that. But so far it's really good and I enjoyed my time in the middle. It's just the beginning, a lot more to come and I am looking forward to that," he added.

The Road to Recovery: Support System

She credited her family, teammates and support staff for helping her recover from the career-threatening torn ACL in her left knee that she sustained in October last year. The injury, which needed a surgery, prevented her from competing in India's ODI World Cup-winning campaign at home.

"A lot of people have been working behind the scenes, my family, my father, mother, my sister they have been the biggest backbone, support. My coaches, trainers back home, the support staff and teammates here, they have backed me.

"Also COE (BCCI's Centre of Excellence) where I underwent rehab. All of them played a crucial role, it wouldn't have been possible without them," she said.

Overcoming Setbacks: A Positive Mindset

Recollecting the tough phase during her recovery period, Bhatia said her love for the game kept her in a positive frame of mind.

"I started from scratch after the surgery. For two months I was in total rest, all muscles of my left leg were lost in that two months, so after that I had to start from scratch.

"Rehab process began after that and slowly, progress happened. So it was frustrating also, missing out on big tournaments and just doing rehab...but at the same time I had belief in myself that I can comeback from this injury," the 25-year-old left-handed batter said.

"People around me also helped me in keeping a positive frame of mind. Whatever setbacks you have but the love for the game and belief in yourself that's very crucial to make a comeback from rock bottom," she added.

Team First: Playing For The Country

She said she never though about a century and her only focus was on helping the team win the match.

"I didn't think of my 100 or anything but on posting a big score at a good rate, so that we have good time to take their 10 wickets, that was in my mind. I always play best when I play for the team. Playing for the country is a matter of big pride for me," she said.

"I was given a clear message play according to the ball, there was no rush from the dressing room, no extra pressure, they were like 'play whatever you feel best'. The ball was coming better on the bat so I was trying little more and also with wickets in hand, we were in good position," Bhatia added.