How Yastika Bhatia Overcame Injury To Star Against England

Yastika Bhatia's inspiring return from an ACL injury culminated in a match-winning half-century against England, highlighting her resilience and India's promising talent in the first women's T20I.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia, who injured her left knee during India's preparatory camp for last year's ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam, marked her comeback with a fluent 54 off 40 balls in India's 38-run win in the opening women's T20I against England on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Yastika Bhatia returns from a career-threatening ACL injury with a match-winning half-century against England.

Bhatia's successful comeback involved months of painful rehabilitation and rebuilding muscle from scratch.

Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues formed a crucial 126-run partnership, propelling India to victory.

Debutante Nandini Sharma impressed with a three-wicket haul, showcasing the depth of Indian cricket talent.

Yastika Bhatia credits her support system and Jemimah Rodrigues' maturity for her successful return to the Indian team.

India batter Yastika Bhatia said she had to build herself from scratch after a career-threatening ACL injury, enduring months of painful rehabilitation before returning with a match-winning half-century against England in the first women's T20I in Chelmsford, UK.

Yastika, who injured her left knee during India's preparatory camp for last year's ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam, marked her comeback with a fluent 54 off 40 balls in India's 38-run win in the opening women's T20I ahead of World Cup beginning on June 12.

Overcoming Injury: Yastika Bhatia's Rehabilitation Journey

"I think those who undergo ACL surgery know how difficult it is because a whole muscle of that leg goes away. You literally have to build everything from scratch," Yastika said after the match.

The left-hander admitted there were phases during rehabilitation when progress seemed invisible.

"After the surgery, the rehab process was pretty tough. There were days when nothing was happening and no progress was visibly seen. But I just kept showing up every day," she said.

"After months, I could finally see improvement. The support system around me was beautiful... the Centre of Excellence staff, family, friends, teammates like Jemmy (Jemimah Rodrigues), everyone kept checking on me. I'm very grateful... all's well that ends well."

Key Partnership With Jemimah Rodrigues

The injury had forced Yastika to miss India's triumphant ODI World Cup campaign at home last year.

Her last T20I appearance had come against Bangladesh in April 2024, while her last competitive outing was during the India A tour of Australia in August before the injury sidelined her for several months.

Back in India colours, however, Yastika looked like she had never been away.

Playing without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was rested, India slipped to 7/2 inside the opening over with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma departing cheaply.

Yastika walked in under pressure and steadied the innings with Jemimah Rodrigues.

From driving confidently through the off-side to taking on Sophie Ecclestone over wide long-on for a six, Yastika settled quickly and brought up her fifty off just 31 balls.

She and Jemimah stitched together a match-turning 126-run stand for the third wicket off only 76 balls.

Strategies and Team Dynamics

"The first thing Jemimah told me was, 'Let's build a partnership and keep playing positively'," Yastika recalled.

"We both were batting well in the practice games and were in good touch coming into the series. The plan was simple -- watch the ball, rotate strike, find the gaps and then capitalise later."

Yastika praised Jemimah, who struck 69 off 40 balls and was adjudged player-of-the-match.

"She showed a lot of maturity. Initially she was very calm and kept backing me while I was getting those boundaries," she said.

"Even if I missed a couple of balls, she would say, 'No problem Yastika, you are batting like a dream, just keep going'. Later she got into her own flow and changed the momentum again in our favour."

"She looks very mature now and we hope to see many more innings like this from her."

Emerging Talent: Nandini Sharma's Debut

India also found another bright spot in debutant pacer Nandini Sharma, who impressed with figures of 3/34.

Yastika said the young seamer trusted her strengths brilliantly.

"Her slower ones are her strength and she used them beautifully. To perform like that on debut is exceptional," she said.

"Nandini is a product of domestic cricket and the WPL. It's exciting for Indian cricket that whoever is coming into the XI is making a statement and contributing immediately."