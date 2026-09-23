Australia Women's A level ODI series with narrow win despite Yastika's brilliance

Despite a spectacular century from Yastika Bhatia, the India Women's A team suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat against Australia Women's A, setting up a thrilling series decider in the unofficial ODI series.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia hit 16 fours and two sixes in her belligerent 112 off 84 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yastika Bhatia scored a belligerent 112 off 84 balls for India Women's A.

Australia Women's A chased down 339 with two wickets and three balls to spare.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider scheduled for Friday.

Tahlia Wilson (79), Anika Learoyd (54), and Charli Knott (63) led Australia's successful chase.

Darcie Brown was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with 3/39.

Yastika Bhatia's belligerent hundred went in vain as Indian Women's A team suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat against their Australian counterparts in the second unofficial ODI in Mohali on Wednesday.

The series is now tied at 1-1 after India won the opening match by four wickets and the visitors levelling terms with an impressive run-chase in the second match.

The series-deciding third unofficial ODI will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Yastika Bhatia's Dominant Century

India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika was in her elements as she clobbered 16 fours and two sixes to make 112 off just 84 balls, while Tejal Hasabnis and Anushka Sharma contributed with 60 runs each.

But there was a late stutter in India's charge towards the end of their batting innings, which included Niki Prasad (0) and Minnu Mani (3) falling for cheap, as they as India finished at 338 for six.

Australia speedster Darcie Brown was the pick among the bowlers with 3/39 in her eight overs, providing control against the rampaging Indian batters as the visitors used as many as seven bowling options to contain the home team.

Australia's Successful Run-Chase

Chasing a huge target, three out of the top four visiting batters smashed half-centuries.

Skipper Tahlia Wilson cracked eight fours in her 77-ball 79, and Anika Learoyd struck a quickfire 29-ball 54 with nine fours and two sixes at No. 3.

Wilson and Learoyd's rapid second-wicket stand for the second wicket helped them overcome an early loss in the form of opener Nicole Faltum, and Australia surged ahead with Charli Knott swatting seven fours and three sixes for 63 runs from only 37 balls.

Indian Bowlers Struggle to Contain

Minnu Mani was the only Indian bowler to have looked in control as she returned 10-0-48-3.

Sayali Satghare took 2/69 including the first wicket and Prasad claimed 2/43 from her 6.3 overs, but India largely failed to contain the Australian batters.

Australia's top-order consolidation was complemented with useful contributions from Tess Flintoff (38), Hayley Silver-Holmes (47) and even Milly Illingworth (22 not out), as the visitors got over the line in the final over of the contest with three balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

India Women's A 338/6 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 112, Tejal Hasabnis 60, Anushka Sharma 60 not out; Darcie Brown 3/39) lost to Australia Women's A 341/8 in 49.3 overs (Tahlia Wilson 79, Anika Learoyd 54, Charli Knott 63; Minnu Mani 3/48) by 2 wickets.