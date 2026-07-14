Yastika Bhatia: Karate Kid To Lord's History Maker

Yastika Bhatia scripted history by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. Here's the inspiring story of her journey from Baroda prodigy and ACL injury comeback to India's latest cricket hero.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia kisses the pitch after completing her century at Lord's on Sunday, July 12, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Yastika Bhatia is a name we've come to celebrate for becoming the first woman cricketer to score a Test century at Lord's on Sunday.

Key Points Yastika Bhatia became the first woman cricketer to score a Test century at Lord's.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored a magnificent 113 against England in the one-off Test.

She credits Smriti Mandhana, her family and the BCCI Centre of Excellence for helping her recover from knee surgery.

On Day 3 of the one-off Test against England, Yastika drove the ball to covers, to have her name etched forever on the hallowed Lord's Honours Board. An elegant left-hander, she went on to score 113 runs in just 158 balls at a strike rate of 71, in her 3rd Test.

Her joy was doubled as India went on to crush England by 270 runs on Day 4 of the Test on Monday.

Yastika is not a flash in the pan story. The wicket-keeper batter has been through the grind of international cricket since 2021, when she made her debut in an ODI match in September that year.

Her progression to and stay in international cricket is a story only fate could deliver.

Born on November 1, 2000 in Baroda, Yastika was always athletic. A district-level badminton player, a swimmer and a black belt in karate, Yastika was created to be an athlete.

At age 8, when her badminton coach shifted base, Yastika changed her sport. Her father enrolled her at a cricket academy in Baroda where she honed her batting technique, while not ignoring her studies.

Although she began as a bowling all-rounder, she was suggested to turn to 'keeping, a role she has adopted like fish to water.

She made her Under-19 debut for Baroda at the tender age of 11 and it was all a one-way street there on. She belted a century against Maharashtra and her promotion to the Under-23 team saw her continue her rich form with a one-day century against Haryana and T20 ton against Manipur.

She quickly made her way to Baroda's senior side. Her rigourous practice in her housing society's parking lot during COVID-19, and her determination, culminated into a call-up to India's senior side for India's series against South Africa after the pandemic.

She famously faced the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- in the Baroda nets in 2021, while former India wicket-keeper Kiran More briefly took her under his wings.

She got her India cap in the same year in all three formats in the tour to Australia.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia en route to her historic ton at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the 2022 ODI World Cup, she hammered two-half centuries scoring 161 runs in 7 matches at an average of 23.00, and although India were ousted in the group stage, Yastika became a vital part of India's middle-order.

Fortuously, she also played in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games coming on as the concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia in the final where she scored 2 runs off 5 balls. India lost that final to Australia but Yastika, along with her teammates, returned from Birmingham with a silver medal.

She is also an integral part of the Mumbai Indians, who signed for Rs 1.5 crore after an intense bidding war with UP Warriorz. She was Mumbai Indians' third-highest run-scorer in WPL 2024 with 204 runs in in eight outings and was instrumental in MI's back-to-back WPL titles in 2023 and 2024.

Yastika's consistency saw her keep her place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, where she only played in a warm-up match.

In a career dotted with injuries, Yastika suffered an acute ligament tear (ACL injury) in her knee and was forced to miss the ICC ODI Women's World Cup in November, which India won at home.

Yastika returned to the T20I setup after more than two years and made a valuable 40-ball 54 against England before the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup, but managed only 41 runs in three innings as India were knocked out in the group phase of the mega event.

Following that disappointment, the 26 year old couldn't have asked for a more memorable outing in India's Test whites, creating history at Lord's.

Yastika credited senior team-mate Smriti Mandhana with helping her through a tough recovery from knee surgery.

'It's unbelievable because six months ago I was in a very different place and if you would have told me that I would have my name on the honours board I wouldn't have believed it,' Bhatia told reporters at Lord's on Sunday evening.

'But it's all small steps to that place and I have worked really hard and my family's support was there since my beginning so all of that really paid off today. It's a really great feeling.'

Mandhana who had suffered an ACL injury in the WBBL in early January 2017 and required surgery could identify with what Yastika's struggles.

'I had a conversation with her and she just looked at me and she said that this is going to be a turning point in your career.

'She said that because the injuries or setbacks, bigger setbacks, she also faced.

'She told me, 'after that injury I learned so much about everything, little, little things in rehab in cricket, so it completely changed me, so I think for you also it will be like that and your entire mindset will change, your game will go into a different level, I'm sensing that for you,' she told me that.

'I was a little nervous about how things will go but she said, 'keep doing your hard work, you are a sincere kid, you are a good human, just keep doing hard work and one day your time will come'. She gave me those reassuring words and she helped me then.'