Yastika joins Indian greats with landmark Lord's Test century

Yastika Bhatia became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's, smashing 113 against England as India moved to the brink of a famous victory in the one-off Test.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia celebrates her century against England at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Yastika Bhatia couldn't have picked a more iconic stage for her maiden Test century.

The stylish left-hander became the first woman to score a Test hundred at Lord's, crafting a magnificent 113 against England and earning a coveted place on the famous honours board at the Home of Cricket.

Key Points Yastika Bhatia became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's.

Bhatia's 113 capped a remarkable return after knee surgery earlier this year.

Useful knocks from Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh helped India set England a target of 457.

In doing so, Yastika joined an exclusive club of Indian batters who have celebrated Test hundreds at Lord's, alongside legends such as Vinoo Mankad, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul.

Resuming Day 3 unbeaten on 39, the 24-year-old looked assured from the outset, combining elegant strokeplay with unwavering patience. She brought up her maiden Test century off 145 deliveries with a crisp extra-cover drive before punching the air in celebration as teammates rose to applaud from the dressing room.

Her superb knock, studded with 14 boundaries, finally ended on 113 when she miscued an attempted lofted drive off Sophie Ecclestone and was caught at extra cover.

As she walked back, the Lord's crowd rose in appreciation. Members of the Marylebone Cricket Club applauded warmly, while England's players acknowledged an innings that had entered the venue's rich folklore.

The century marked another milestone in Yastika's inspiring comeback after returning to international cricket earlier this year following knee surgery. She had already signalled her return with a half-century in the opening T20I of the tour before producing the finest innings of her Test career.

India's second-innings declaration at 341/7 was built around Yastika's brilliance, with Smriti Mandhana contributing 70 and Richa Ghosh finishing unbeaten on 50 as the visitors set England a daunting target of 457.

Earlier in the match, pacer Kranti Gaud had also made history, becoming the first woman to feature on the Lord's honours board with a Test five-wicket haul after returning outstanding figures of 5/37 in England's first innings.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone also etched her name into Lord's history, claiming 5/118 in India's second innings to become the first England woman to record a Test five-for at the venue. She finished with match figures of eight wickets after bowling an exhausting 55.2 overs.

At stumps on Day 3, England were tottering at 130/6, still requiring another 327 runs, with India firmly in control and closing in on a memorable victory at cricket's most celebrated ground.