Yastika Bhatia gets WBBL call-up

Yastika Bhatia is set to bolster the Brisbane Heat squad for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season, stepping in for the injured Jess Jonassen and bringing her significant international experience to the Australian T20 tournament.

IMAGE: India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has joined Brisbane Heat for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season. Photograph: Brisbane Heat/Instagram

Key Points India's Yastika Bhatia on Wednesday replaced injured Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen in the Brisbane Heat squad for the Women's Big Bash League.

Brisbane Heat coach Mark Sorell expressed excitement about securing Bhatia, highlighting her experience and left-handed batting prowess.

Bhatia, who scored a Test century at Lords in July, will join the squad in Sydney this weekend but will miss Friday night's opening game due to ongoing ODI commitments.

She previously represented the Melbourne Stars in WBBL-10 and is one of three international recruits for Heat in WBBL-12.

India keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia on Wednesday replaced injured Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen in the Brisbane Heat squad for the Women's Big Bash League.

Jonassen has sustained a hip injury, ruling her out of the upcoming season.

"The Brisbane Heat will welcome Indian cricket trail-blazer Yastika Bhatia to its squad for the Weber Women's Big Bash League," the franchise announced.

Yastika Bhatia Joins Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat coach Mark Sorell said the Heat was thrilled to secure Bhatia's signature.

"Being able to sign such a quality, experienced international player so close to the tournament is a great boost for us. We will miss Jess of course, but it is reassuring to bring in another strong scoring left-hander into our batting line-up.

"Yastika has good experience playing in Australia and at Allan Border Field so we are confident she will fit in nicely with the group and give the Heat fans plenty to celebrate across the competition,'' Sorell said.

The 26-year-old left-hander became the first woman to score a Test century at Lords in July, a high point in a career that has seen her play 28 T20 Internationals and 26 ODIs.

"Bhatia will replace injured all-rounder Jess Jonassen for the WBBL and will link with the squad in Sydney this weekend for their clash with the Sydney Thunder at Drummoyne Oval," the website stated.

Bhatia will miss Friday night's opening game against the Sydney Sixers as she is currently busy with the ODI series against Zimbabwe in Vadodara.

Bhatia, who earlier represented the Melbourne Stars in WBBL-10, joins Sarah Glenn (England) and Orla Prendergast (Ireland) as the Heat's international recruits for WBBL-12.