News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yasir's late strikes put Pakistan in control on Day 3

Yasir's late strikes put Pakistan in control on Day 3

January 28, 2021 23:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yasir Shah

IMAGE: Yasir Shah took three wickets to put Pakistan in control on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen hit half-centuries before Yasir Shah's late strikes gave Pakistan the upperhand, on Day 3 of the first Test, in Karachi, on Thursday.

 

At stumps on the third day, Shah took 3/53 to reduce South Africa to 187/4 in 75 overs, with an overall lead of just 29 runs, with Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock unbeaten on 2 and 0 respectively.

Pakistan, who took a sizeable first innings lead of 158 runs, stormed back late on the third day with three quick wickets -- Markram, van der Dussen, and Faf du Plessis (10).

Yasir Shah provided the first breakthrough with the wicket of Dean Elgar (29) before Dussen and Markram steadied things with their ultra-cautious approach as they took South Africa to 84/1 at the tea break.

In the post-tea session, Dussen and Markram increased the tempo while also keeping the Pakistan bowlers at bay. However, against the run of play, leg-spinner Shah struck with the key wicket of van der Dussen, who stroked 64, putting on 127 runs for the second wicket.

South Africa suffered another big blow as veteran Faf du Plessis (10) was trapped leg before wicket by Shah. A couple of overs later, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali sent back the well-set Markram for 74 on the brink of stumps to put the hosts in control.

Earlier, Pakistan added 70 runs to their overnight score before they were bundled out for 378 in their first innings.

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada not only became the eighth South African to scalp 200 Test wickets, but also became the third-fastest Proteas bowler to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game.

Rabada broke through Hasan Ali's defense to get to the milestone, making him the third fastest after former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis (7,730) and compatriot Dale Steyn (7,848) in terms of balls bowled.

Rabada, who took 8,154 balls to claim his 200th wicket, is also the fourth-youngest bowler ever to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game.

The fast bowler dismissed Ali in the 108th over but a 50-run partnership for the last wicket saw Pakistan going over the 350-run mark to bag a lead of 158 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Pandya Jr enjoys first flight with daddy
Pandya Jr enjoys first flight with daddy
Rahane shakes a leg with Aarya
Rahane shakes a leg with Aarya
All-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot
All-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot
India to provide many more Covid vaccines: PM @ WEF
India to provide many more Covid vaccines: PM @ WEF
Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests
Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests
Bengal polls: Cong, Left finalise deal on 193 seats
Bengal polls: Cong, Left finalise deal on 193 seats
Ronaldo in trouble for flouting COVID-19 rules
Ronaldo in trouble for flouting COVID-19 rules

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Ganguly stable after angioplasty, under observation'

'Ganguly stable after angioplasty, under observation'

Rabada third-fastest South African to 200 Test wickets

Rabada third-fastest South African to 200 Test wickets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use