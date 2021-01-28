Yasir's late strikes put Pakistan in control on Day 3

January 28, 2021 23:18 IST

IMAGE: Yasir Shah took three wickets to put Pakistan in control on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen hit half-centuries before Yasir Shah's late strikes gave Pakistan the upperhand, on Day 3 of the first Test, in Karachi, on Thursday.

At stumps on the third day, Shah took 3/53 to reduce South Africa to 187/4 in 75 overs, with an overall lead of just 29 runs, with Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock unbeaten on 2 and 0 respectively.



Pakistan, who took a sizeable first innings lead of 158 runs, stormed back late on the third day with three quick wickets -- Markram, van der Dussen, and Faf du Plessis (10).



Yasir Shah provided the first breakthrough with the wicket of Dean Elgar (29) before Dussen and Markram steadied things with their ultra-cautious approach as they took South Africa to 84/1 at the tea break.



In the post-tea session, Dussen and Markram increased the tempo while also keeping the Pakistan bowlers at bay. However, against the run of play, leg-spinner Shah struck with the key wicket of van der Dussen, who stroked 64, putting on 127 runs for the second wicket.



South Africa suffered another big blow as veteran Faf du Plessis (10) was trapped leg before wicket by Shah. A couple of overs later, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali sent back the well-set Markram for 74 on the brink of stumps to put the hosts in control.



Earlier, Pakistan added 70 runs to their overnight score before they were bundled out for 378 in their first innings.



Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada not only became the eighth South African to scalp 200 Test wickets, but also became the third-fastest Proteas bowler to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game.



Rabada broke through Hasan Ali's defense to get to the milestone, making him the third fastest after former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis (7,730) and compatriot Dale Steyn (7,848) in terms of balls bowled.



Rabada, who took 8,154 balls to claim his 200th wicket, is also the fourth-youngest bowler ever to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game.



The fast bowler dismissed Ali in the 108th over but a 50-run partnership for the last wicket saw Pakistan going over the 350-run mark to bag a lead of 158 runs.