Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Luxury SUV to Father

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates Father's Day by gifting his dad a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates Father's Day with a special gift for his father. Photograph: Tejasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal gifted his father Bhupendra Jaiswal a Mercedes-Benz SUV on Father's Day.

The luxury gift followed his brilliant century against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals shared the heartwarming story, acknowledging the hard work and dreams behind the gift.

After smashing a brilliant century against Afghanistan in Chennai, Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated Father's Day in the most meaningful way possible -- by honouring the man behind his journey with a luxury gift that quickly won hearts online.

'This Father's Day gift, powered by hard work, talent and big dreams,' Rajasthan Royals wrote.

A Tribute To Family Sacrifices

The Rajasthan Royals batter dedicated a Mercedes-Benz SUV to his father, turning a special cricketing high into a deeply personal moment of gratitude.

The car, reportedly worth around Rs 60 lakh, was presented as a tribute to the sacrifices his family made during his rise from a struggling youngster to international cricketer.

A photograph showed Yashasvi standing with his parents beside the black SUV, decorated with a large red ribbon.