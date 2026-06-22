Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Luxury SUV to Father

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates Father's Day by gifting his dad a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Key Points
- Yashasvi Jaiswal gifted his father Bhupendra Jaiswal a Mercedes-Benz SUV on Father's Day.
- The luxury gift followed his brilliant century against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday.
- Rajasthan Royals shared the heartwarming story, acknowledging the hard work and dreams behind the gift.
After smashing a brilliant century against Afghanistan in Chennai, Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated Father's Day in the most meaningful way possible -- by honouring the man behind his journey with a luxury gift that quickly won hearts online.
'This Father's Day gift, powered by hard work, talent and big dreams,' Rajasthan Royals wrote.
A Tribute To Family Sacrifices
The Rajasthan Royals batter dedicated a Mercedes-Benz SUV to his father, turning a special cricketing high into a deeply personal moment of gratitude.
The car, reportedly worth around Rs 60 lakh, was presented as a tribute to the sacrifices his family made during his rise from a struggling youngster to international cricketer.
A photograph showed Yashasvi standing with his parents beside the black SUV, decorated with a large red ribbon.