Yash Dayal opens up on missing RCB's IPL 2026 title defence, his surprise at being retained and how Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav helped him regain confidence.

IMAGE: Yash Dayal expressed his surprise and commitment to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after RCB retained him for the IPL 2027 season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yash Dayal was surprised by RCB's decision to retain him for IPL 2027 after being sidelined from IPL,2026 due to legal proceedings.

He was cleared of all charges, including allegations of sexual exploitation and a POCSO Act case, allowing his return to competitive cricket.

Dayal has vowed to repay RCB's trust with his best performance in the upcoming IPL season.

Yash Dayal has expressed his surprise over Royal Challengers Bengaluru's decision to retain him ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.

Despite retaining him last season following his crucial role in the franchise's title-winning campaign in 2025, RCB had confirmed that Dayal would take no part in IPL 2026. RCB had not included him in the squad due to legal proceedings against him.

Cleared of Allegations

Dayal was facing allegations of sexual exploitation in one matter, while another case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, he returned to competitive cricket earlier this year after being cleared of all charges.

RCB showed faith in the pacer by retaining him and Dayal has vowed to repay that trust in IPL 2027.

'It's a very big thing for me. I had no idea that the RCB would retain me. The RCB retained me and showed faith in me. So, I will try my best to do well for them. With whatever experience I have, I will try my 100 % to do my best this season,' Dayal told The Times of India newspaper.

Missing the Title Defence

Dayal also opened up about his mindset after being forced to miss the entirety of RCB's successful title defence.

'Obviously, when you have your own players and watch matches on TV, it feels bad to sit at home. But it's okay. I can play now,' he added.

Guidance from Seniors

The left-arm pacer revealed Uttar Pradesh team-mates Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav helped him overcome the initial disappointment following his return to competitive cricket during the Uttar Pradesh T20 League.

'Overall, I bowled well. In the beginning, I was trying to pitch the ball a little ahead, but it wasn't happening that way. But as I was discussing with Kuldeep and Bhuvibhai, whatever you have to plan at the last minute, there should be clarity in it. So, I executed that clarity and it felt good.'