South Africa opener Elgar to retire after India Tests

South Africa opener Elgar to retire after India Tests

December 22, 2023 13:55 IST
South African opener Dean Elgar has scored over 5000 runs in 84 Test matches

IMAGE: South African opener Dean Elgar has scored over 5000 runs in 84 Test matches. Photograph: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Dean Elgar will retire from international cricket at the end of the two-Test home series against India that starts on Tuesday, the former South Africa Test captain said.

The opening batter has played 84 Tests and eight one-day internationals, scoring 5,146 runs at an average of 37.28 in the longest format, including 13 centuries and a career-best 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

 

"Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate," the 36-year-old said in a statement.

"Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have."

Elgar captained South Africa in 17 Tests before losing the armband to Temba Bavuma in January this year. He won nine and lost six of his matches in charge, most notably beating India 2-1 in a home series in 2022.

South Africa meet India in Centurion in the opening Test starting on December 26 before moving to Cape Town for the second match from January 3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
