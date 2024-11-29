SA all-rounder Mulder ruled out for remainder of SL series

IMAGE: Mulder sustained the injury to his right middle finger while batting in South Africa’s first innings on the second day of the first test at Kingsmead on Thursday. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa have called up batsman Matthew Breetzke as a replacement for Wiaan Mulder after the all-rounder was ruled out of the remainder of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka due to a broken finger.

Mulder sustained the injury to his right middle finger while batting in South Africa’s first innings on the second day of the first test at Kingsmead on Thursday.

He retired hurt but returned as the last batsman before South Africa were dismissed for 191 at lunch.

Mulder did not bowl as Sri Lanka were then blasted out for their record Test low of 42 but surprisingly returned to the crease as No. 3, moving up the batting order in South Africa’s second innings in Thursday’s last session.

He looked uncomfortable as he scored 15 before being trapped lbw in what was his last contribution.

The 26-year-old is expected to be out for up to a month.

Breetzke comes in for the second test in Gqeberha, which starts next Thursday.