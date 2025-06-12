HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will SA Batters Finally Listen to Kevin Pietersen?

Will SA Batters Finally Listen to Kevin Pietersen?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 11:15 IST

x

‘One ball will have your name on it. Till then, SCORE RUNS! Defending isn’t the play’

Kevin Pietersen

IMAGE: South Africa trail by 169 runs with only six wickets in hand. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

Former England star Kevin Pietersen didn’t wait long to weigh in.

Just moments after South Africa slumped to 43/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final, he fired off a brutal verdict on X, ‘One ball will have your name on it. Till then, SCORE RUNS! Defending isn’t the play.’

It was a clear jab at South Africa’s ultra-defensive, low-tempo batting approach after they failed to build on Kagiso Rabada’s five-wicket haul that had earlier skittled Australia out for 212.

 

Speaking later on air, Pietersen doubled down on his criticism, calling out the Proteas for going into a shell rather than trying to wrest back momentum.

‘I don’t think they’ve got their tempo right at all,’ he said during the broadcast. ‘Is this wicket that difficult to bat on? You’ve got to look to score.’

Pietersen wasn’t suggesting a reckless counterattack or advocating for full-blown Bazball. Instead, he pointed to South Africa’s lack of any rhythm or purpose.

‘At the moment, South Africa is just standing there saying, ‘You bowl to me, you bowl to me.’ That doesn’t work here—certainly not in England.’

The Proteas scored just 34 runs in an entire session while losing three key wickets, giving Australia’s pace trio—Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood—license to dominate.

Despite a bowling-friendly pitch and overhead conditions, the former England captain made it clear, defence alone doesn’t win you sessions in England.

As South Africa trail by 169 runs with only six wickets in hand, Day 2 may well be shaped by whether they finally listen.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

You Let Aussies Dictate: Steyn Slams Proteas
You Let Aussies Dictate: Steyn Slams Proteas
Any ball had their name on it: Rabada on Aus collapse
Any ball had their name on it: Rabada on Aus collapse
'Tricky bounce can wreck SA's line-up'
'Tricky bounce can wreck SA's line-up'
WTC Final PIX: 14 wickets fall on Day 1 at Lord's
WTC Final PIX: 14 wickets fall on Day 1 at Lord's
Rabada Overtakes Donald, Rewrites History at Lord's
Rabada Overtakes Donald, Rewrites History at Lord's

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Films Are Turning 50 This Year

webstory image 2

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

webstory image 3

Misal, Paratha, Chole Bhature: World's Best Breakfasts

VIDEOS

Kinnaur locals demand reopening of Indo-Tibet Silk Route Trade3:16

Kinnaur locals demand reopening of Indo-Tibet Silk Route...

'Sonam should be hanged': Brother's words to Raja's mother0:47

'Sonam should be hanged': Brother's words to Raja's mother

'Ajay is hands-on producer': Kajol praises husband for his involvement in making of 'Maa'6:09

'Ajay is hands-on producer': Kajol praises husband for...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD