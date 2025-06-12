You Let Aussies Dictate: Steyn Slams Proteas

'South Africa still looked deflated—and that began with Bavuma'

IMAGE: South Africa's Tristan Stubbs is bowled by Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa’s dream start to the World Test Championship final quickly turned into a nightmare at Lord’s, as their batters failed to back up Kagiso Rabada’s five-wicket masterclass.

With the team crawling to 43 for 4 by the end of Day 1, the spotlight turned squarely on captain Temba Bavuma, whose passive approach drew sharp criticism from Matthew Hayden and Dale Steyn.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden didn’t hold back, singling out South Africa captain Temba Bavuma for a lack of leadership and urgency during the twilight session. Bavuma remained unbeaten on 3 off 37 balls, while Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood relentlessly attacked and dismantled South Africa’s top order.

‘Who would’ve thought we’d see nine wickets fall in one session?’ Hayden said on JioHostar. ‘The sun was out, the conditions had eased a bit, but South Africa still looked deflated—and that began with Bavuma.’

Australia had been reduced to 67 for 4 in the morning session under heavy cloud cover. But a gutsy 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) gave the defending champions some breathing space before Rabada (5/51) ran through the lower order.

IMAGE: The spotlight turned squarely on captain Temba Bavuma, whose passive approach drew sharp criticism. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Yet, instead of capitalising, South Africa fell apart. Aiden Markram was gone in the first over. Ryan Rickelton showed some early promise but was undone by Starc. Wiaan Mulder crawled to 6 off 44 before Cummins bowled him with a beauty. And Tristan Stubbs fell cheaply to Hazlewood, continuing the collapse.

Hayden was scathing in his assessment of Bavuma’s captaincy.

‘It’s not just about tactics or field placements. As a captain, you have to lead with the bat. Yes, Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood are world-class, but you can’t just stand there and hope the storm passes,’ Hayden said. ‘Australia would’ve loved seeing that lack of fight.’

IMAGE: Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates taking a catch to dismiss South Africa's Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South African legend Dale Steyn echoed Hayden’s sentiments, arguing that the Proteas made life easy for the Aussie quicks by playing too passively.

‘You’ve got to make them think,’ Steyn said. ‘You don’t have to slog, but come down the track, shift your stance—just something. Otherwise, they’ll bowl to a plan all day and eventually get you. Smith showed that scoring square was possible even when the ball was moving.’

With 14 wickets falling on Day 1 and neither side yet taking full control, Day 2 promises more twists.