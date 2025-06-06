WTC Final: 'South Africa can upset Australia': AB de Villiers

'This is a massive moment for South African cricket -- a final at Lord's.'

IMAGE: A B de Villiers described South Africa's squad as a well-balanced unit and backed them to pull off an upset against defending champions Australia. Photograph: Esa Alexanderr/Reuters

A B de Villiers feels South Africa playing World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's is a massive moment in the country's cricketing history.



South Africa and Australia will play in the final of the third edition of the World Test Championship final from June 11 to 15. Australia are the defending champions.



"This is a massive moment for South African cricket -- a final at Lord's. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line," De Villiers told Star Sports.



De Villiers, who scored 8,765 runs including 22 centuries in 114 Tests, described South Africa's squad as a well-balanced unit and backed them to pull off an upset against Pat Cummins-led Australia.



"I'm excited for the challenge. It's a well-balanced side, and I'm quietly confident we can upset Australia -- I say 'upset' because they are clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship Final."



However, De Villiers termed Australia as a "well-oiled machine".



"Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won't be easy for South Africa. But I'm quietly confident because we are going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage."



Lord's, with its rich history, can be daunting for first-timers in the South African squad, and De Villiers wants the nerves to settle quickly.



"For many of these players, it'll be their first match at Lord's, hopefully, they'll settle quickly. But I'm really looking forward to this contest. It's going to be fantastic cricket -- after all, it's a final, and both teams have earned their place here."



Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch expects Travis Head to work his magic in a second successive World Test Championship final. Head was Australia's hero in 2023 when he took the Indian attack to the cleaners with a superb century.

"He's proven in multiple finals now the World Test Championship Final and the 50-over World Cup Final that he can rip the game away from the opposition in an instant. As an opponent, these are the players you fear most. He can change a match faster than anyone," he said.



"I believe the batting line-up will be extremely well-prepared. With several players not involved in the IPL, they've had the opportunity to focus specifically on their Test preparations.



"Consider Steve Smith entering the World Test Championship fresh, Marnus Labuschagne, and Cameron Green already acclimatized by playing cricket in England. Many of these players will arrive eager and ready to perform at their best."