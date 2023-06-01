News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hayden's bold proclamation: Shubman Gill destined for stardom

Hayden's bold proclamation: Shubman Gill destined for stardom

June 01, 2023 16:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You are going see a lot of Shubman Gill for the next 15 years'

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has become an integral part of the Indian side. Photograph: BCCI

Matthew Hayden, the former cricketer, heaped rich praise on the talented Shubman Gill, expressing his belief that Gill will be a prominent figure in international cricket for the next 15 years.

 

"You will see a lot of Shubman Gill for the next 15 years. The foundations behind a good Test cricketer are pretty simple. And Shubman, and KL Rahul before him, fundamentally have fantastic games. So, he'll be a superstar of any cricket format for a very long time.”

"One of the biggest advantages that Shubman has and he showed this when he was touring Australia is he's very good off the backfoot as well."

"So square of wicket play is excellent. And that'll stand him in good stead even against the best Test sides in the world," Hayden added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Hayden reveals reason for India's ICC title drought
Hayden reveals reason for India's ICC title drought
Axar reveals secret weapon for WTC final vs Aus
Axar reveals secret weapon for WTC final vs Aus
SEE: Will Jaiswal Make India Debut Soon?
SEE: Will Jaiswal Make India Debut Soon?
First Look! India's New Test Jersey
First Look! India's New Test Jersey
Wrestlers' stir: TMC MPs walk out of parl panel
Wrestlers' stir: TMC MPs walk out of parl panel
Guess Who This Stylish TT Player Is!
Guess Who This Stylish TT Player Is!
'Conway has caught the Kane Williamson bug'
'Conway has caught the Kane Williamson bug'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

The Boys Are Having Fun In London!

The Boys Are Having Fun In London!

Kohli Is 24x7 All Heart For India

Kohli Is 24x7 All Heart For India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances