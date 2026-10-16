WTC Final Chase: Bumrah Set to Skip NZ ODIs?

India may rest Jasprit Bumrah for the New Zealand ODIs to keep him fresh for the crucial Test series as they chase a place in the World Test Championship final.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah missed the Sri Lanka Test tour in August due to a knee injury picked up during the England ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested for the ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on November 4.

The decision aims to allow Bumrah to focus on red-ball cricket, with a crucial two Test series against New Zealand scheduled for later in November.

Team management wants Bumrah to play in an India 'A' fixture against New Zealand starting November 6 to prepare for the first Test.

A BCCI source indicated that prioritising Bumrah's fitness for Test cricket, especially with the World Test Championship in focus, is key.

India needs to win both Tests against New Zealand and all five home Tests against Australia to have a chance at qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

The Indian ODI squad for the tour of New Zealand is yet to be announced but if reports are to be believed, the visitors have suffered a blow even before the tour has kicked-off.

According to a report in The Times of India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the ODI series against New Zealand which is set to begin in Auckland on November 4.

Prioritising Test Cricket

With the two Tests in Wellington and Christchurch next month, following the white-ball leg of the tour, the team management want the seamer to focus on red-ball cricket.

The Indian team management want Bumrah to play in the India 'A' fixture against New Zealand which starts on November 6 to prep him for the first Test which begins in Wellington on November 19.

World Test Championship Focus

'Bumrah is completely fit, but for a long tour, it's important to prioritise. The Test series is very important, so there's no point making Bumrah slog it out in the ODIs and then suddenly shift focus to red-ball cricket. He is the leader of the bowling pack, and a fresh and ready Bumrah is the priority now,' a BCCI source was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

'The plan is not just for New Zealand, but discussions are also happening for the BGT (Border Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Austraia) next year. There is no point wasting Bumrah for inconsequential bilateral series. Right now, the WTC is the focus, and all energies will be directed planning for that,' he added.

With a slender chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship final next year, the two Test series against New Zealand becomes absolutely critical for Team India.

India must win the two Tests against New Zealand and also win all five Tests at home against Australia to any chance of reaching the summit clash.

In July, Bumrah turned out in a three-match ODI series against England, but a knee injury forced him to miss the following two Test series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah has 234 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 19.79.